NYC public defender Victoria Ruiz resigns after video showing her ripping down posters of Israeli hostages goes viral

A New York County public defender has resigned from her position days after she was caught on camera ripping down posters of Israeli hostages plastered across New York City. 36-year-old Victoria Ruiz has now left the New York County Defender Services, a rep told New York Post. Hundreds of people are being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. Victoria Ruiz, 36, was caught on camera ripping down posters of Israeli hostages plastered across New York City (@StopAntisemites/X)

The viral video was initially posted to X by nonprofit watchdog StopAntisemitism. “NYC - New York County public defender Victoria Ruiz caught removing posters of Israeli children kidnapped by Hamas terrorists,” the page wrote, sharing the video. “It is absolutely unacceptable for someone with such bias and hate to serve in your office @nyc_defenders”.

Soon after her video went viral, a spokesperson for New York County Defender Services, who employs Victoria, said, according to The Jewish Chronicle, “It has come to our attention that one of our attorneys, Victoria Ruiz, recently attended a public vigil solely in her capacity as a private citizen. Some of her actions at the event have drawn sharp criticism and we strongly condemn them as highly insensitive.”

“Ms Ruiz has apologised to those who were hurt or confused by her actions,” the spokesperson said. “After an internal review, and a pledge by all involved to do better, we accept this apology and now refocus on the vigorous pursuit of our mission: achieving justice and dignity for every individual we represent.”

After the video surfaced, a petition was launched to urge the firm to fire Victoria. “This act is not only disrespectful to those suffering but also raises serious questions about her ability to provide unbiased legal services,” read the change.org petition, set up by Chava Rose. “The role of a defender requires impartiality and respect for all individuals, regardless of their background or circumstances. By publicly displaying such biased behaviour, Ms Ruiz has shown that she may not be capable of fulfilling these duties effectively and without prejudice.”

