NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for October 15, 2024

What is NYT Connections?

Jump into the fun of puzzle games with Connections, the newest word game craze from The New York Times, created by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. This daily challenge has quickly captured the hearts of word lovers everywhere, sparking excitement on social media. With its simple format and availability on multiple platforms, Connections invites all kinds of players to join in and flex their vocabulary muscles. Become part of this energetic community and see what the buzz is all about.

How to Play NYT Connections

Embark on a fun-filled brain teaser with Connections! Your challenge is to sort 16 words into four groups, each linked by a clever and often subtle theme. These words come from various fields, including literature, technology, geography, and more. Keep your wits about you, though—while some words may seem like obvious pairs, there’s only one correct arrangement for each group. To succeed, you’ll need to engage your analytical skills and uncover the hidden patterns that lead to the right connections. Put your problem-solving talents to the test and come out on top.

NYT Connections Hints for October 15

Yellow: segment that tests speed and stamina

Green: Forms of sport which includes grappling

Blue: Plays at the offensive line

Purple: Varieties highs

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Portion of a Race

Green - Types of Wrestling

Blue - Actions at the Line of Scrimmage

Purple - High ____

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

NYT Connections Today: Answer for October 15

Portions of a Race: LAP, LEG, SEGMENT, STAGE

Types of Wrestling: ARM, FREESTYLE, GRECO-ROMAN, SUMO

Actions at the Line of Scrimmage: AUDIBLE, HARD COUNT, MOTION, SHIFT

High _____: FIVE, JUMP, KNEES, STICKING