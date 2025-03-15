NYT Strands today: Hints and answers for 15 March, 2025

It is commonly known that the New York Times provides a wide range of games for readers to complete each day. In 2022, they also launched Wordle, a well-known word game, to add to their collection. Did you try your hand at the NYT Strands today for 15 March, 2025?(Unsplash )

Strands, a brand-new game now undergoing beta testing, has been released by the paper. You must find words in this game that relate to the subject matter that is written on a board. Players can choose from a range of “spangrams,” or daily themes, in the Strands section of the New York Times.

On Saturday, March 15, 2025, a new chapter in the fascinating game is available. We are here to provide you with a brief crash course if you require help with today's Strands. The “spangram,” which is frequently shown in yellow, indicates the issue.

Today’s Strands hints

What Is Today's Strands Hint for the Theme: Free for all

Note: There will be spoilers!

Hint: Every time you find three words of four letters or more, Strands will reveal one of the theme words.

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

*ROYAL

*SNAG

*WEDGE

*BLOT

*BARD

*ROAD

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with S and ends with G.

NYT Strands Spangram Hint: Is it Vertical or Horizontal?

Today's spangram is horizontal! (left to right)

There are eight theme words (including the spangram) in today's puzzle.

NYT Strands spangram answer

SWAG BAG is the spangram response for today, Saturday, March 15, 2025

NYT Strands answers for March 15, 2025

*NOTEBOOK

*LANYARD

*TOTE

*DECAL

*SHIRT

*BOTTLE

*PENCIL

*SWAG BAG (SPANGRAM)