Saturday, Mar 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
NYT Strands today: Hints and answers for 15 March, 2025

ByHT News Desk
Mar 15, 2025 09:18 AM IST

Get hints and answers for the New York Times' ‘Strands’ for today - March 15, 2025.

It is commonly known that the New York Times provides a wide range of games for readers to complete each day. In 2022, they also launched Wordle, a well-known word game, to add to their collection.

Did you try your hand at the NYT Strands today for 15 March, 2025?(Unsplash )
Did you try your hand at the NYT Strands today for 15 March, 2025?(Unsplash )

Strands, a brand-new game now undergoing beta testing, has been released by the paper. You must find words in this game that relate to the subject matter that is written on a board. Players can choose from a range of “spangrams,” or daily themes, in the Strands section of the New York Times.

On Saturday, March 15, 2025, a new chapter in the fascinating game is available. We are here to provide you with a brief crash course if you require help with today's Strands. The “spangram,” which is frequently shown in yellow, indicates the issue.

Also read: NYT Strands today: Hints and answers for 14 March, 2025

Today’s Strands hints

What Is Today's Strands Hint for the Theme: Free for all

Note: There will be spoilers!

Hint: Every time you find three words of four letters or more, Strands will reveal one of the theme words.

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

*ROYAL

*SNAG

*WEDGE

*BLOT

*BARD

*ROAD

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with S and ends with G.

NYT Strands Spangram Hint: Is it Vertical or Horizontal?

Today's spangram is horizontal! (left to right)

There are eight theme words (including the spangram) in today's puzzle.

Also read: NYT Connections Today: Hints and answers for March 14, 2025

NYT Strands spangram answer

SWAG BAG is the spangram response for today, Saturday, March 15, 2025

NYT Strands answers for March 15, 2025

*NOTEBOOK

*LANYARD

*TOTE

*DECAL

*SHIRT

*BOTTLE

*PENCIL

*SWAG BAG (SPANGRAM)

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Saturday, March 15, 2025
