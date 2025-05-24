Obama divorce rumors ramp up after Michelle gets ‘flirty’ with billionaire: ‘If I were single…’

Michelle Obama sparked divorce rumors, again, after she got ‘flirty’ with Airbnb's co-founder and CEO, Brian Chesky, on her IMO podcast this week. The former First Lady even went on to say that if she is a ‘single girl out there’, she would ‘stay in his house, have you ever’. While the 61-year-old was making these comments ‘candidly’, social media users speculated if she is inching towards a divorce from former President Barack Obama. Former US First Lady Michelle Obama sparked divorce rumors with her 'flirty' conversation with a billionaire (AFP)

Chesky, making his debut on Michelle's podcast, spoke about how an Airbnb user refreshed the website thousands of times until they got to book a stay in his home. The billionaire has opened his home as an Airbnb. Making the announcement, he had said back in 2022: "Starting today, my home is now on Airbnb (yes, this is my actual home and I’ll be there when guests are here)." He further noted that his house has amenities such as freshly baked chocolate chip cookies, a golden retriever, and freshly brewed coffee.

After the 43-year-old narrated the story to Michelle, she quickly jumped on to express her interest in staying at his home. "I have to say, Brian, if I'm a single girl out there, and I find out that Brian Chesky is single, and I can, like, stay in his house, have you ever -"

The Airbnb CEO intervened, saying both Michelle and her husband have tried to set him up with potential suitors on numerous occasions.

“I’m very invested in Brian’s love life,” Michelle admitted.

"I usually don't get to talk to you in an interview format, so let's pretend like it's just us at dinner somewhere with me, poking you and prodding you on how life is," she said during the Wednesday podcast episode.

Reacting to the former First Lady's interaction with Chesky, one social media user wrote: “I think she is at one step to be single, what is going on with her?”

“She’s dropping divorce hints like breadcrumbs,” another one added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Michelle Obama shut down divorce rumors

Only weeks ago, Michelle Obama snapped back at rumors about her alleged marriage troubles with her husband. She said, ‘everyone would know’, is she was divorcing the former president.

“If I were having problems with my husband, everybody would know about it. I would be problem solving in public. I'm not a martyr,” she said during the May 1 episode of ‘The Diary of a CEO’ podcast with host Steven Bartlett.