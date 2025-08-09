Search
Sat, Aug 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ogden fire: Videos show massive blaze in Utah city

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Published on: Aug 09, 2025 12:05 pm IST

Massive fire engulfs Ogden, Utah, with flames lighting up the night sky and thick smoke billowing into the air, as captured in several Facebook clips.

Spine chilling footage captured a massive fire tearing through Ogden, Utah, with towering flames lighting up the night sky, per several clips on Facebook.

(Representational image) Footage shows a large fire in Ogden, Utah, illuminating the night with towering flames and heavy smoke.(Pexel)
(Representational image) Footage shows a large fire in Ogden, Utah, illuminating the night with towering flames and heavy smoke.(Pexel)

One FB post detailed how the intense blaze had thick plumes of smoke billowing into the air.

“Curious how big the fire in Ogden is right now? They're bringing firetrucks from the west Ogden station over,” one FB user even posted.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Ogden fire: Videos show massive blaze in Utah city
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On