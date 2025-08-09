Ogden fire: Videos show massive blaze in Utah city
Published on: Aug 09, 2025 12:05 pm IST
Massive fire engulfs Ogden, Utah, with flames lighting up the night sky and thick smoke billowing into the air, as captured in several Facebook clips.
Spine chilling footage captured a massive fire tearing through Ogden, Utah, with towering flames lighting up the night sky, per several clips on Facebook.
One FB post detailed how the intense blaze had thick plumes of smoke billowing into the air.
“Curious how big the fire in Ogden is right now? They're bringing firetrucks from the west Ogden station over,” one FB user even posted.
{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}
Stay updated with US News
covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump
and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire
.
Stay updated with US News
covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump
and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire
.