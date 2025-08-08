Athens shooting: Ohio University police say shots fired on West Union Street, near Depot Street

Ohio University Police Department said that there was a shooting in Athens, Ohio, on Thursday afternoon. The shooting took place on West Union Street, near the Depot Street area. Representational.(Unsplash)

As per the OUPD alert, set out at 2:28 p.m. local time, there is a huge police presence in the area of West Union and Depot streets, and locals have been asked to avoid the area.

The UpCycle Ohio Thrift Store, which is located on West Union Street in Athens, said in a post on Facebook that it is an active shooter situation with a stand-off ongoing between the shooter and the police. "To the best of our knowledge, the stand-off is occurring at Beasly Mills," the post added.

In a follow up update, the Ohio store said: “We have received confirmation from the Athens Police Department that the situation at Beasly Mills has been contained.”

It is not clear if anyone was injured in the shooting.

This story is being updated.