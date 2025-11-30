Idaho bar offers free beer to anyone helping ICE deport illegals; DHS drops hilarious reaction

A bar in Eagle, Idaho, is offering free beer for a month to anyone who helps United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) identify and deport illegals from the state. The offer, which they posted on X, garnered a reaction from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). An ICE agent points a crowd control weapon at a protester.(AP)

DHS, shared the post and attached a gif in reaction. The gif appeared to convey surprise as the character lets a glass slip from their hand while remaining wide-eyed and open-mouthed. The bar, in turn, reacted saying “Love it!”.

The character shown in the DHS gif is Earl Sinclair from the television series Dinosaurs, which ran from 1991-1994. Several people reacted to the post, with one person joking, “All of a sudden half of homeland security is drunk.” Another quipped, “Idaho’s about to have the most secure border in America by midnight. Bar tabs doing more work than Congress.” Yet another chimed in, “Last call for patriots.”

Also Read | Can US green card interview turn into arrest? Immigration attorneys warn ‘This is evil, but true’

The move from the bar comes amid a tough stance taken by the Donald Trump administration against illegal immigration.

What to know about the Idaho bar and its owner?

The Idaho bar making the offer is Old State Saloon and it is owned by Mark Fitzpatrick. He started the Heterosexual Awesomeness Month, in response to Pride Month.

In 2024, it was reported that the bar had made this announcement where they'd have discounts and free beers for heterosexual men, women, and couples throughout the month of June. “I was thinking of a way that we could celebrate the other side of sexuality, heterosexuality, the way God designed it. And that’s kind of where I’m at with people that support us and are like-minded. So we decided to do Heterosexual Awesomeness Month and then launched it and boy, oh boy, did it take off,” he had told Fox News Digital at the time.

Fitzpatrick's LinkedIn bio defines him as an “entrepreneur and CEO with more than 15 years of experience in real estate, marketing and business development.”