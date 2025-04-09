Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Only one American billionaire made money this year despite Trump's tariffs; it's not Musk, Bezos or Zuckerberg

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 09, 2025 11:10 AM IST

Trump-supporting billionaires Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos lost billions this year, while only one American billionaire saw his net worth rise. 

The world’s 500 richest people collectively lost $536 billion in stock market trading on April 3 and 4 following President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement last Wednesday, The Guardian reported. Among those affected were Trump-supporting billionaires Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos, who saw their fortunes shrink by billions. According to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, Tesla founder Musk has lost $143 billion this year, Amazon founder Bezos' net worth has dropped by $44 billion, and Meta CEO Zuckerberg’s wealth is down by $26 billion.

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos lost billions this year.(AP and Grok)
Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos lost billions this year.(AP and Grok)

However, one American billionaire in the top 20 wealthiest stands out as an exception: Warren Buffett. Despite the market turmoil triggered by Trump’s tariffs, the Berkshire Hathaway CEO saw his net worth rise by nearly $12 billion in 2025. He did, however, experience a $2.57 billion loss during the two-day market slump.

How did Warren Buffett manage to make money?

CNBC reported that Buffett used a "cautious approach" to build a record cash reserve of $334 billion by the end of 2024.

In his February 22 letter to shareholders, Buffett, the world’s fourth-wealthiest person, explained that he hadn’t invested the money because “nothing looks compelling.”

As a result, Berkshire Hathaway’s stock rose in 2025, up more than 11% since the beginning of the year. Despite a 6.5% drop since April 2, the company’s performance remains relatively strong.

According to CNBC Pro, some investors now see Berkshire Hathaway as a safe haven amid market volatility.

Did Buffett endorse Trump’s tariffs?

Two days after the tariff announcement, Trump posted a video on Truth Social falsely claiming that Buffett had praised his recent economic policies. However, Buffett denied making any such endorsement.

Berkshire Hathaway issued a statement clarifying the situation: “There are reports currently circulating on social media (including Twitter, Facebook and Tik Tok) regarding comments allegedly made by Warren E. Buffett. All such reports are false.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Only one American billionaire made money this year despite Trump's tariffs; it's not Musk, Bezos or Zuckerberg
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On