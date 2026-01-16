Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes off the Oregon coast in US

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Oregon in the United States on Thursday night, according to the data from the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said. (Representational)

While there have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties, authorities are keeping a close watch on the developing situation, local media reports said.

No tsunami warnings were issued by the National Tsunami Warning Centre, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The offshore area near the Oregon–California border is part of a seismically active region where earthquakes occur regularly due to the interaction between tectonic plates along the Cascadia Subduction Zone.

Most earthquakes in this area occur offshore and are often not felt on land, though larger events can be widely felt along the Pacific Northwest coast.