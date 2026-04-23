Lahore, A Pakistani court has suspended arrest warrants against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's daughter and son-in-law in a corruption case, a court official said on Thursday. Pak court suspends arrest warrants against PM's daughter, son-in-law in graft case

Judge Rana Arif of the Accountability Court, Lahore, suspended the arrest warrants against Rabia Imran and her husband Imran Ali Yousaf in the Punjab Saaf Pani Company mega corruption case on Wednesday, saying that every citizen has a right to a free and fair trial, the official said.

The accountability court had issued perpetual warrants for their arrest in 2022 during the tenure of then-prime minister Imran Khan.

Rabia and Yousuf had fled to the UK in 2022, and the court subsequently had declared them proclaimed offenders.

"The PM's daughter and son-in-law told the court through their counsel that the arrest warrants could not be executed because they were abroad, but now they want to return to Pakistan. Therefore, they surrender themselves before the court and face the trial. They said they might be arrested at the airport due to red warrants issued against them," the official said.

"The judge accepted their request to surrender before the court and directed both Rabia and Imran to appear on May 5, 2026," the official said.

Interestingly, the National Accountability Bureau , the anti-graft body which instituted the multi-billion corruption case against the couple, said it had no objection if the court suspended their warrants.

Shehbaz was also named in the case but has been acquitted because of a lack of evidence.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has alleged that the acquittal of Shehbaz and other ruling coalition members in various mega corruption cases was the result of a "compromised judiciary" and a "NAB-PMLN nexus".

The PTI has claimed these acquittals represent the "demise of justice" and has accused the judiciary of acting as a "silent accomplice" to state-backed political terrorism.

Khan, 73, was ousted from power in April 2022 through a no-confidence motion. Subsequently, he was arrested in August 2023 and has been in jail in multiple cases since then.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.