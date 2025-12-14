US soldiers killed in Syria: First details on attacker emerge; ‘had extremist ideas’

Two US Army soldiers and a civilian interpreter were killed Saturday when a gunman opened fire on a joint US-Syrian convoy in central Syria. Central Command said the shooting occurred in the town of Palmyra while American troops were conducting what it described as a ‘key leader engagement’. Three additional US soldiers were wounded, while Syrian state media reported that two Syrian service members were also injured. Two US soldiers were killed in Syria on Saturday(Unsplash)

American helicopters later evacuated the wounded to a US base in the Al-Tanf region near the Iraqi border.

First details on suspect

A senior US official said initial intelligence suggested Islamic State was likely behind the attack, though the group had not claimed responsibility. The incident took place in an area outside Syrian government control, the official added, as per Reuters.

Syrian authorities later told Reuters that the attacker was a member of the country’s security forces, though not in a leadership role. Interior Ministry spokesperson Noureddine el-Baba told state television that concerns about the man had already been raised.

“On December 10, an evaluation was issued indicating that this attacker might hold extremist ideas, and a decision regarding him was due to be issued tomorrow, on Sunday,” Baba said on Al-Ikhbariya TV.

US Central Command confirmed the attacker was killed by ‘partner forces’. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth echoed that account in a social media post, saying allied troops neutralized the lone gunman.

Baba also said Syrian officials had warned of the risk of an Islamic State attack in the region, but claimed those warnings were not acted upon. He said authorities are still determining whether the attacker had direct ties to IS or was influenced by the group’s ideology.

The US military said the identities of the slain soldiers would be released 24 hours after next-of-kin notifications are complete.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump claimed that ‘this was an ISIS attack against the US, and Syria, in a very dangerous part of Syria, that is not fully controlled by them’.

“We mourn the loss of three Great American Patriots in Syria, two soldiers, and one Civilian Interpreter. Likewise, we pray for the three injured soldiers who, it has just been confirmed, are doing well. The President of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is extremely angry and disturbed by this attack. There will be very serious retaliation. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he wrote on Truth Social.

(With inputs from Reuters)