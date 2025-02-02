Pamela Anderson makes stunning ‘I was hired’ claim about Donald Trump’s party: ‘He was nothing special’

Pamela Anderson appeared this week on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she shed light on President Donald Trump's birthday parties, revealing how much she was paid to be a Playmate during the celebration. Pamela Anderson revealed she was paid $500 a day to attend Trump's birthday party as a playmate.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Anderson gained notoriety and started to appear frequently on the magazine's cover after being chosen as the February 1990 Playboy Playmate of the Month.

The former Baywatch star discussed her time as a Playboy star and her well-known role in Gia Coppola's 2024 drama film, The Last Showgirl, during her appearance on Kimmel's show

Pamela Anderson reacts to Trump's suggestion to make British Columbia ‘our 51st state’

During their discussion on various topics since Trump's return to the White House, Anderson seemed unimpressed over the 47th President's intention to make Canada the 51st state. Notably, she is a Canadian who resides in British Columbia.

The host inquired Anderson if she was happy with Trump's suggestion to make British Columbia “our 51st state.”

“Is there a lot of enthusiasm about that? A lot of buzz?” he asked. “There’s no enthusiasm,” she responded.

Kimmel asks Pamela Anderson about Trump's birthday parties

Moving ahead, Kimmel questioned her about a rumor he had heard that she was allegedly paid to attend Trump's birthday celebration.

In response, Anderson explained that they paid $500 a day for appearance in Trump's parties.

“When you’re a Playmate, they give you $500 a day to pretty much go anywhere,” she said. “Yeah, so I was hired I think at that time for a birthday party as far as I remember.”

Kimmel jokingly stated that it was “sad” that Trump had to hire people to give appearances on his birthday party.

Earlier, Anderson spoke about the celebration, stating that the event was in 2005 and the GOP leader was “with a wife – I don’t know which one”.

In 2005, Trump got married to Melania Knauss, a former model. She gave birth to their son Barron in 2006. Opening up about Trump, Anderson declared, “He was nothing special.”