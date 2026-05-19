Panic as F-1 Visa slots vanish within minutes amid new vetting process; expert issues advise for students

After several months of inactivity, the US has begun to release visa slots for F-1 students. However, these slots are disappearing within minutes, causing students to experience panic and anxiety regarding their ability to secure a spot before the commencement of the academic session this Fall in US educational institutions. The US has started releasing F-1 student visa slots, which are disappearing quickly, causing stress for students.

Similar to the H-1B visa process, there was a prolonged period of inactivity for F-1 student visas following the introduction of social media vetting in December 2025. Currently, visa slots are being released in batches, and they are being filled almost immediately.

As per the most recent update, a significant number of slots were made available on May 15 for dates in June and July, which are critical for the Fall semester, yet they ended immediately.

Also Read: H1-B, Green Card alert: USCIS to reject or deny applications of these candidates amid new signature rule

Checklist for F-1 slot reservation Avoid checking the portal too often, as this may result in a 24-72 hour 'access limit' restriction.

Refrain from switching between consultants in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad, as this can lead to immediate session limitations.

Ensure that all necessary documents (DS-160, I-20, etc.) are prepared in advance, allowing you to secure a booking promptly when a slot becomes available.

What occurs during an F-1 visa interview? Career coach Pritesh Jagani, in his recent social media video, detailed the changes in F-1 interviews as of 2026. He mentioned that he conversed with visa officers and learned that they can determine within the first five minutes of the discussion whether a student should receive a visa. There are no definitive right or wrong responses. However, the officers aim to gauge the student's genuine interest in their chosen course and institution, as well as to ascertain that the student is not merely attempting to enter the United States without a personal commitment to the course and school selected.

Be prepared for technical inquiries regarding the course, the application procedure, and the associated fees.

A visa officer might inquire about your reasons for selecting a particular school or university to assess your decision-making process.

They may also verify your knowledge of the city where your university is located and the airport you would use for arrival, solely to evaluate your level of engagement in the application process.