Paris loses 'world's top romantic destination' crown as the city of love title goes to….

It is indeed a sad day for Paris. The city's prolonged title of being the city of love has been taken away. As reported by New York Post, a survey of 2, 000 Americans was conducted by Talker Research and Funjet Vacations to identify the world's most romantic destinations. This surprisingly indicated a rare finding, declaring that Paris had lost the first position on the list. In fact, most American couples have voted Maui, Hawaii as their top choice for a romantic getaway. Paris is no longer the city of love. (REUTERS)

What else has been disclosed in the survey?

While Paris is still one of the preferred locations for many people, the majority has hand-picked a new city of love. It has been announced that Maui, Hawaii received approximately 34% votes and Paris followed shortly after with 33% votes.

Surprisingly, 69% of the all respondents have agreed that smaller and hidden destinations are far more romantic than the larger ones. Approximately 45% of participants also claimed that lesser known locations are a better option to set up an intimate mood and connect with each other.

Another result of the study revealed that 69% of the participants acknowledged that they were more romantic on a vacation as compared to their daily lives.

Most respondents, who vacationed with their partner, displayed much affection towards them. Around 55% went on romantic walks on the beach, 54% watched the sunset together and 53% were holding hands.

However, most couples who traveled together considered themselves in a serious relationship. The results indicated that three-quarters or 76% of the participants considered vacationing together as a serious step in their relationship. Meanwhile, 72% respondents agree that spontaneous couple vacations are sexy.

What advise do experts have on achieving a perfect vacation?

Dana Studbaker, vice president of marketing of consumer brands at Funjet Vacations said, “Vacationing together isn't just about discovering new places; it's about igniting, deepening, or rekindling the romance, escaping the ordinary and celebrating the love that binds you.” She added, “The beauty of all-inclusive resorts is that they offer perfect stress-free escape, removing the hassle of planning and allowing you to focus entirely on each other.”

The head of global consumer business at Funjet Vacations, Michael Lowery recommended, “When planning your vacation, I always recommend including activities like yoga, snorkeling, paddleboarding, cooking classes, hiking, wine tasting and more as they help travelers bond in their relationships and offer opportunities to create in-person connections with new people over shared interest or new adventure.” He also advised couples to choose all-inclusive resorts to prevent extra charges on activities and get better accessibility to new adventures.

A look at most romantic destinations