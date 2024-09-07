Amazon Super Value Days: Achieve your fitness goals with up to 70% off on best yoga mats, dumbbells and more

Do you find yourself struggling to hit the gym every day? If yes, why not just create one at your home? With Amazon’s ongoing Super Value Days, you can grab the latest fitness equipment at up to 70% off. From the best yoga mats, cycles, treadmills, and dumbbells to multipurpose gym benches, you can include a wide range of workout essentials in your home gym without digging a hole in your pocket. Besides the normal discounts, Amazon India also offers up to 7.5 percent instant discounts with SBI credit cards, up to 5000 instant discounts on HDFC bank card EMI transactions and up to 5000 instant discounts on Credit Card and EMI Transactions. This mega shopping extravaganza which will run until September 8, 2024, allows you to grab the best deals on fitness equipment and encourages you to embrace a more active lifestyle. So, check out the best Amazon offers on fitness equipment and save big! Amazon Super Value Days: Grab up to 70% off on fitness essentials.(Adobe Stock)

Get exclusive deals on the best treadmills in India

Boost your cardiovascular health by using the best treadmills. It is a fitness equipment that allows you to walk or run on a moving belt without juggling with the hustle of going out. Regular use of treadmills may help boost your endurance, support your weight loss goals, strengthen your muscles, enhance joint flexibility and improve your balance. They ensure that you remain active regardless of weather conditions and promise to enhance your overall physical health. During the Amazon Super Value Days, you can get exclusive offers and discounts on this essential fitness equipment and contribute to your well-being.

Check out our top picks:

Grab the best deals on air bikes and enhance your fitness

Cycling is one such exercise that can improve your cardiovascular health, enhance muscle strength, and flexibility and improve joint mobility. But do you find it difficult to go out cycling? If yes, grab the best deals on air bikes during the Amazon Sale and embrace the goodness of indoor cycling. It is a stationary bike that uses air resistance to work your entire body. It comes with attached arm handles and pedals to provide wind resistance. This low-impact exercise machine may help you to work your whole body. So, don’t miss out on this chance to grab the most amazing deals on air bikes from top brands like Lifelong, Reach and AmazonBasics with up to 50% off on Amazon.

Check out our best deals:

Build your muscles with the best dumbbells in India

A dumbbell is a weightlifting tool that comes with equal weights on either side. This fitness equipment is used to perform various exercises that can help you build muscle strength, and improve stability and balance. Including dumbbell exercises in your fitness routine may help enhance your overall fitness by targeting different muscle groups. It may also help to lower your risk of heart attack, stroke and cardiovascular diseases. Using dumbbells may also lead to better shut-eye, which can leave a positive impact on your workout. So, add the goodness of this exercise to your routine by grabbing the best deals on dumbbells and saving big.

Also Read: Best protein powder for kids: 10 top choices to boost nutrition and support healthy growth

Check out our top picks:

Save big with Amazon’s 70% off on the best yoga mats

Yoga is a holistic approach to a healthy and active lifestyle. It is an age-old practice that combines movement, breathing and meditation to improve your physical and mental health. To get the maximum benefits of yoga, it is essential to practice it with a peaceful mind on a stable surface. For that, grab the super exclusive deals on yoga mats on Amazon. It is a specially designed cushioned surface that can provide a non-slip and stable platform to prevent slips and slides during poses. It claims to offer a reliable grip, protect joints from hard floors and ensure proper alignment by offering a grip for hands and feet. So, embrace the goodness of yoga and perform it with safety using the best yoga mats.

Also Read: Best pre-workout supplements: 10 picks to support your fitness goals and enhance your performance

Check out our top picks:

Grab the best deals on gym benches

A home gym bench is one of the most important tools for fitness enthusiasts. It offers a versatile workout option for core exercises, strength training and body sculpting. This fitness accessory features adjustable incline and decline settings that may allow you to target specific muscle engagement. Having a gym bench in your home gym may save you time and make your workout routine more convenient. So, make your workout session comfortable by grabbing the best deals on gym benches from Amazon.

Also Read: Best Fitness machines for home: Top 10 picks to help you stay fit at the comfort of home

Check out our top picks:

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) What are the Amazon Super Value Days? Amazon Super Value Days are the promotional event that started on August 31, 2024, and will run until September 8, 2024. During this monthly event, you can grab the best deals on a wide range of products, including fitness equipment. From discounts, and bank offers to exclusive deals, you can save big during the sale period.

Can I return products bought during the sale? Yes, you can but it is subject to the return policy of the brand. So, make sure to check the exchange and return policy before making your final decision.

What fitness equipment is available on sale? Amazon offers up to 70% off on fitness equipment from top brands. You can grab the best deals on treadmills, dumbbells, yoga mats and more such equipment to improve your overall physical and mental well-being.

What is the importance of a workout routine? Following a healthy workout routine can help prevent and manage diseases like cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. Regular exercise may boost your energy, help in weight management, promote better sleep, improve bone health and support balanced muscle engagement.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.