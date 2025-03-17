Park Bo Gum, IU's ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ Eps 9-12: Release date, where to watch, preview and more

Netflix is known for breaking boundaries, constantly evolving to engage audiences across various demographics. This drive to push creative limits is likely behind the streaming giant’s commitment to constantly introducing fresh content. Expectations for the K-Drama When Life Gives You Tangerines have soared amid Netflix's ongoing seasonal rollout, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating its release. Netflix's steady seasonal rollout has raised expectations for the K-Drama When Life Gives You Tangerines, and audiences are eagerly awaiting its debut.(X/ @Netflix)

Here’s everything you need to know about this highly anticipated K-Drama:

When Life Gives You Tangerines has been generating significant buzz, especially after a steady stream of teasers amid Netflix's growing collection of thrillers. This emotional romance centres around Ae-sun, a talented yet impoverished young woman with dreams of becoming a poet, and her loyal friend, Gwan-sik, who steadfastly supports and loves her. Set against a backdrop of adversity, the drama explores the complexities of love, resilience, and perseverance.

Also read: Ant-Man star Paul Rudd doesn't rule out Scott Lang's return to Avengers films in the future: 'The Russos have my number'

Volume 3 release date and time

Viewers are now excitedly anticipating the upcoming episodes because the first two batches of episodes have already established the tone for a memorable adventure. On March 21, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. KST (1:30 p.m. IST), the next episodes 9–12 will be made available on Netflix.

Watch When Life Gives You Tangerines Volume 3 teaser:

New Netflix K-drama plot

The plot unfolds on Jeju Island, South Korea, in the 1960s, and spans several decades, following the journey of Ae-sun and Gwan-sik as they navigate love and hardship. Despite opposition from Gwan-sik's family and Ae-sun’s struggles following the death of her father, their bond endures. The narrative is framed in the past, with Ae-sun now in her seventies, offering a poignant look at their enduring relationship over time.

Netflix has several high-profile projects lined up this year, but When Life Gives You Tangerines stands out as a more grounded and emotionally rich story. The first two volumes of the romance series were released on March 7 and March 14, respectively, and are now available for streaming. The third and fourth volumes are scheduled to be released on March 21 and March 28.

Also read: ‘Train to Busan’ director's new thriller ‘Revelations’ release date out

While the show was initially slated for a global release in 190 countries last year, Netflix confirmed that When Life Gives You Tangerines would have a global exclusive debut on January 30, 2024. Filming took place in Andong throughout 2023, with over thirty shoots completed during the year. The four-volume series was written by Lim Sang-choon and directed by Kim Won-seok.

When Life Gives You Tangerines K-drama cast

Park Bo-gum as Yang Gwan-sik, Moon So-ri as older Ae-sun, Park Hae-joon as older Gwan-sik,IU as Oh Ae-sun and Yang Geum-myeong, Yeom Hye-ran as Jeon Gwang-rye, Choi Dae-hoon as Bu Sang-gil, Kang You-seok as Yang Eun-myeong, Cha Mi-kyung as Park Chung-su.

Additional cast members include:

Baek Ji-won as Hong Gyeong-ja

Lee Soo-mi as Choi Yang-Im

Oh Min-ae as Kwon Gye-ok

Jung Hae-kyun as Oh Han-mu

Na Moon-hee as Kim Chun-ok

Kim Yong-rim as Park Mak-cheon

The series takes place in Seoul, Busan, and Jeju Island, South Korea, during a fifty-year period. The series has been produced by Baram Pictures and PAN Entertainment.