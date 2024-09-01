Passenger removed from Delta flight for Trump and Hawk Tuah girl meme T-Shirt: ‘I’m getting kicked…'

A man was reportedly removed from a Delta Airlines flight for wearing a t-shirt featuring a graphic of former President Donald Trump giving the middle finger, along with a reference to the viral Hawk Tuah girl. The video posted in a Reddit group showcased the man being kicked out of the plane at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport on Saturday, August 31. A man was booted off Delta airlines for wearing a graphic tee of Trump and a reference to the Hawk Tuah girl meme.(@ r/delta/Reddit)

Man kicked off plane for Trump meme t-shirt

The video was posted by the Reddit group called r/delta of the incident. The video showcased the man wearing a black t-shirt with Trump who was wearing shades tinted in the colours of the American flag. Trump’s image showed him holding up his middle fingers and at the top, the t-shirt read, “Hawk Tuah spit on that thang,” referring to the sensational Hawk Tuah meme video.

In the video from the aeroplane, the man announced, “I’m getting kicked off because of my shirt,” as he walked the aisle and deboarded the plane along with his luggage. The man continued, “And this is her reporting — stupid-a** Wendy,” as he read the flight attendant who escorted him to the plane’s exit.

According to the poster SKBeachGirl, the airline attendant approached the man while he was waiting to board the flight. The flight attendant asked the man to change his T-shirt or he would be debarred from the flight as someone had complained about the apparel. The man turned the t-shirt inside out, wore it that way and everyone boarded the plane.

They wrote, “Next thing I know, right before takeoff, a Delta employee comes on the plane and escorts him off the flight, he had flipped his shirt back to the decal side,” as reported by the New York Post.

Can the airline kick out a passenger for their attire?

Delta’s contract of carriage states, “In Delta’s sole discretion for the passenger’s comfort or safety, for the comfort or safety of other passengers or Delta employees, or the prevention of damage to the property of Delta or its passengers or employee, the airline can remove passengers from its flights to transport passengers when deemed necessary.”

Any passenger can be asked to leave the flight if their “conduct, attire, hygiene or odour creates an unreasonable risk of offence or annoyance to other passengers” among other behavioural conditions. Earlier this year, another passenger was about to be booted off Delta Airlines when she attempted to board the plane without wearing a bra.