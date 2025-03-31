Menu Explore
Paul Rodriguez arrested for narcotics possession, comedian says he was slapped by cop on ‘power trip’

BySumanti Sen
Mar 31, 2025 12:58 PM IST

Paul Rodriguez has been arrested on charges of possession of narcotics in California, following a traffic stop.

Legendary stand-up comedian Paul Rodriguez has been arrested on charges of possession of narcotics, Fox News Digital reported. He was arrested on Friday, March 28, in Burbank, California, following a traffic stop, the Burbank Police Department said. At the time, he was a passenger in the vehicle.

Paul Rodriguez arrested for narcotics possession (thepaulrodriguez/Instagram)
Paul Rodriguez arrested for narcotics possession (thepaulrodriguez/Instagram)

A lawyer for Rodriguez denied the allegations against his client, claiming they “lack foundation.” “On March 28, 2025, at about 7:30 p.m., Burbank Police Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle for vehicle code violations Mr. Rodriguez was a passenger in,” officials told Fox News Digital. “During the investigation, narcotics were located. Mr. Rodriguez was arrested and booked at the Burbank Police Jail for possession of narcotics.”

Rodriguez, who was raised in Los Angeles, was eventually released. He was given a citation to appear in court on April 25, 2025.

“The charges against Paul Rodriguez are false and lack foundation,” his lawyer, Bobby Samini, said in a statement provided to the outlet. “Mr. Rodriguez was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over by the Burbank Police Department last night. He fully cooperated with law enforcement at all times.”

Samini continued, “Law enforcement asserted that the driver of the vehicle was in possession of a controlled substance. Mr. Rodriguez did not have any controlled substance in his possession, nor was he under the influence of any controlled substance.”

“Mr. Rodriguez’s arrest and treatment constituted a violation of his civil rights. We look forward to establishing Mr. Rodriguez’s innocence in a court of law,” the lawyer added.

Paul Rodriguez’s allegations

Rodriguez was arrested for misdemeanor possession, TMZ reported. The comedian told the outlet that the drugs were not his, and that believes one of the officers overstepped during the arrest. He even claimed the arrest may have been racially motivated, according to the outlet.

Rodriguez claimed the car was his, but the narcotics belonged to his friend who was driving. He said he fell asleep in the passenger seat when officers pulled him over. Rodriguez alleged the "Caucasian" officer slapped him to wake him up because the cop was on a "power trip."

Rodriguez claimed that his friend told police the narcotics were hers. However, he alleged that he was "roughed up" and arrested along with her, while his car was impounded.

Besides his comedy, Rodriguez is known for dozens of roles on television and in films. He appeared in Tortilla Soup, Blood Work, and even voiced the role of Chico in Beverly Hills Chihuahua.

