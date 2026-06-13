Pete Hegseth faces humiliation as he fails to finish bench press in front of soldiers, ‘How embarrassing’

Pete Hegseth has experienced humiliation and a sense of inadequacy following the release of video footage on X, which shows him having difficulty bench pressing in front of US soldiers. The clip reveals a sweaty Hegseth clearly facing challenges in lifting weights, while a soldier supports him from behind. During his Guantanamo Bay visit, Pete Hegseth cautioned Cuba against pursuing weapons that could target US interests, stressing the base's importance. (X@RpsAgainstTrump)

The video, posted by the X account Republicans Against Trump, depicted the Defense Secretary during his recent trip to Guantanamo Bay, accompanied by the caption: "What is Pete Hegseth doing?"

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Netizens mock Pete Hegseth The discussion thread was populated with responses, with some individuals defending Hegseth, while the overwhelming majority appeared to concur that the clip was embarrassing.

“The contrast between the soldiers around him looking elite and him struggling like a newborn deer is hilarious. It’s obvious he was one of the least capable people in his entire unit. No wonder he’s over compensating," one person commented.

“Getting swole so he can lift Kash Patel when they do their Dirty Dancing routine at Freedom 250 #timeofyourlife,” another said.

“Trying to crush his chest cavity because he is too weak to pretend to be able to bench press. How embarrassing,” a third user wrote.