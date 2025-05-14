MLB fans angered by Pete Rose's ban-lift, potential Hall of Fame induction: Here's why

Major League Baseball (MLB) has removed Pete Rose, "Shoeless" Joe Jackson, and other deceased players from its permanently ineligible list, making them eligible for consideration for the Baseball Hall of Fame. Pete Rose has been removed from MLB permanently ineligible list.(REUTERS)

In 1989, Pete Rose accepted a permanent ban from MLB following an investigation that confirmed he repeatedly bet on Cincinnati Reds games while serving as a player and manager from 1985 to 1987, violating a longstanding MLB rule against gambling. Rose passed away in September 2024 at the age of 83. Under current Hall of Fame rules, the earliest he could be inducted is 2028.

The decision to lift Rose's ban and consider him for Hall of Fame induction has sparked controversy, with some fans resurfacing allegations of statutory rape and inappropriate conduct.

In 2017, a woman alleged she had a sexual relationship with Rose in the 1970s when she was 14 or 15 years old. She claimed Rose contacted her in 1973 and that their sexual encounters, which took place in Cincinnati, continued for several years.

According to ESPN, Rose admitted to a relationship with the woman but claimed it began when she was 16, the age of consent in Ohio. He denied her claim that they met for sexual encounters outside Ohio, where the age of consent may differ.

These allegations have reignited debate among MLB fans, with some opposing Rose's reinstatement and potential Hall of Fame induction.

“I am a Phillies fan. I was a Pete Rose fan. He admitted to having sex with an underage girl he “thought was 16” while he was a married 30 something. He does not deserve to be reinstated. He does not deserve sympathy. He deserves to be forgotten,” one person wrote on X.

Another added, “I use to want Pete Rose in the HOF. Then I found out he was sleeping with a 14-16 year old at age 34 for several years... The man is a pedophile and doesn't deserve to be honored in the baseball Hall of Fame.”

A third person wrote, “Pete Rose admitted on the record to having sexual relations with a teenage girl during his playing career. She said it began when she was 14 or 15, and he was in his 30s and a married father of two. Hope the Hall of Fame’s character clause keeps him out of Cooperstown.”

(With inputs from AP)