Petty motive that triggered Philadelphia woman to shoot infant in viral video shocks authorities: ‘Mind-boggling’

The horrifying caught-on-camera incident showing a Philadelphia woman shooting a seven-month-old baby was sparked by a petty motive – a $100 drug debt. The 28-year-old suspect, Dominique Billips, was arrested after she was seen in a video opening fire at the baby and her parents, yelling, “Fu** your baby, bit**!” Petty motive that triggered Philadelphia woman Dominique Billips (L) to shoot infant in viral video shocks authorities (Philadelphia Police Department, @CollinRugg/X)

The baby cried out and the mother was heard shouting in horror. “My baby!” the mom shrieked.

“Sometimes the things we see are mind-boggling,” Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum told a press conference, USA Today reported.

“You knew they had a stroller, what makes you walk up to someone with a stroller and shoot them?” Rosenbaum said of the attack, describing it as “very disturbing.”

The baby was shot in the leg. The parents later said the shooting was triggered by a $100 “narcotics debt.” The mother and father … left the location because of fear from police because of outstanding warrants,” Rosenbaum said. It was a Good Samaritan who rushed the baby to a hospital.

“We’re very lucky that 7-month-old boy is in stable condition,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small reportedly said following the terrifying shooting.

‘That story’s always going to be out there’

Rosenbaum said that it is believed the baby’s father was the shooter’s target, and that the child and the mother “just got wrapped up into it.” “You see in that video, she really points the gun at the mother of the baby, who’s also a juvenile, and fires. Luckily, she missed,” Rosenbaum said.

“A 7-month-old baby isn’t going to remember that, but it’s always going to be out there. That story’s always going to be out there,” Rosenbaum added. The infant has been discharged from the hospital, according to New York Post.

Billips was taken into custody without incident following the shooting. She has been charged with aggravated assault and firearm offences.