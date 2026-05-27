Pierre Deny's cause of sudden death: What happened to ‘Emily in Paris’ actor?

Renowned French actor Pierre Deny, known for his role alongside Lily Collins in the popular Netflix series Emily in Paris, has passed away following a struggle with ALS. He was 69 years old. French actor Pierre Deny, famous for his role in Emily in Paris, has died at 69 following a struggle with ALS. (X@InMemoriamX)

In a statement to The Daily Mail, Deny’s daughters said, “It is with deep emotion that we announce the passing of Pierre Deny, which occurred this Monday following a sudden and severe case of ALS.”

Pierre Deny's cause of sudden death: What is ALS? ALS, or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease), is defined as “a nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord… the disease leads to muscle weakness and other symptoms that get worse over time,” as per the Mayo Clinic.

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Pierre Deny's career Deny portrayed Louis de Léon, the CEO of the prominent fashion brand JVMA, during the third and fourth seasons of Emily in Paris. His character was the father of Paul Forman's Nicholas de Léon, who was in a relationship with Emily's (Collins) close friend, Mindy Chen (Ashley Park).

In addition to his role in Emily in Paris, Deny has featured in numerous films and television series in his native France. Most notably, he portrayed Renaud Dumaze in over 500 episodes of the French soap opera Tomorrow is Ours from 2017 to 2023. His most recent appearances were in the French television series Le Fil d’Ariane and Camping Paradis.