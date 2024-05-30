Pokemon GO: How to get Shiny Necrozma? Raid counters, weaknesses and more

Pokemon Go developers recently introduced legendary Pokemon Necrozma into the popular video video. The psychic-type Pokemon made its debut on May 30 as part of the Go Fest 2024, which will run through July 14. But that's not it! Players could also get a chance to get its Shiny variant. Given the rarity of Shiny Legendary Pokemon, players must win numerous raids for a chance to encounter a Shiny Necrozma. Pokemon GO has introduced the Shiny variant of Necrozma to the game as part of Go Fest 2024(Pokemon Go)

Go Fest 2024: Necrozma raid guide

In addition to its Shiny variant, the legendary Pokemon also has two other forms-Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma. Players can collect Fusion Energy and Lunar Fusion by battling against them in 5-star raids. Once players fuse both or either of the two with Necrozma, they can unlock its other variant(s).

How to get Shiny Necrozma?

Players must win numerous Necrozma raids to increase the chances of its standard variant spawning multiple times. This will further increase the likelihood of a Shiny Necrozma encounter. However, winning an Ultra Beast raid is quite difficult. Hence, players should avoid solo raids, preferably teaming up with other trainers. Additionally, learning about its traits in detail, which are:

Necrozma's weaknesses

Bug-type moves Dark-type moves Ghost-type moves

Necrozma's resistances

Fighting-type moves Psychic-type moves

Best counters for Necrozma raids

Mega Tyranitar - Bite/Brutal Swing (Dark-type) Shadow Tyranitar - Bite/Brutal Swing (Dark-type) Mega Banette - Shadow Claw/Shadow Ball (Ghost-type) Shadow Chandelure - Hex/Shadow Ball (Ghost-type) Mega Rayquaza - Dragon Tail (Dragon-type), Dragon Ascent (Flying-type) Mega Houndoom - Snarl/Foul Play (Dark-type) Shadow Gengar - Lick/Shadow Ball (Ghost-type) Mega Gyarados - Bite/Crunch (Dark-type) Shadow Mewtwo - Psycho Cut (Psychic-type), Shadow Ball (Ghost-type) Mega Gengar - Lick/Shadow Ball(Ghost-type)

Go Fest 2024: Real World Locations