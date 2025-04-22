Pope Francis' final emotional words were dedicated to Massimiliano Strappetti; Who is he?

The Vatican said on Tuesday that Pope Francis' final remarks included a sincere thank you to his personal health care helper. Pope Francis smiled after celebrating Easter mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.(AP)

While getting emotional, the 88-year-old pope, who passed on Monday due to a stroke and subsequent heart failure, thanked Massimiliano Strappetti, a nurse and caregiver, for persuading him to take one last ride in the popemobile on Easter.

Following his release from Rome's Gemelli Hospital this year, the sick pope questioned Strappetti, “Do you think I can manage it?”

Massimiliano Strappetti, right, followed Pope Francis as he met young people and elders at Nakasuk Elementary School Square in Iqaluit, Canada, Friday, July 29, 2022. Francis had promoted the Vatican nurse whom he credited with saving his life to be his “personal health care assistant.”(AP)

‘Thank you for bringing me back to the Square’

The pope gave his Easter Sunday "Urbi et Orbi" benediction from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica with the intention of surprising over 50,000 faithful who had assembled at the Vatican.

Francis said to Strappetti, “Thank you for bringing me back to the Square,” after his aide reportedly persuaded him to ride in St. Peter's Square, where he was warmly received by the large audience.

Following a peaceful meal on Sunday afternoon, Francis fell ill shortly after waking up at 5:30 a.m. on Monday, which prompted his medical staff to act fast.

After giving Strappetti a final “gesture of farewell” with his hand, the pope went into a coma almost an hour later, according to the Vatican. He died shortly after.

He passed away at his quarters in the Vatican at 7:35 a.m. His death certificate stated that the cause of his death was a coma and irreversible cardiovascular collapse.

“He did not suffer. It all happened quickly,” Vatican News said, citing his close aides who were present in his final moments.

When Pope Francis promoted Massimiliano Strappetti

in 2022, Massimiliano Strappetti, the Vatican nurse whom Pope Francis believed saved his life, was elevated to the position of “personal health care assistant.”

The Vatican revealed his appointment after Francis went on a challenging journey to Canada with Strappetti, the nursing coordinator for the Vatican's health department.

In 2021, Francis praised Strappetti for correctly diagnosing an intestinal issue that resulted in the pope's “10-day hospital stay in July 2021 to remove 33 centimeters (13 inches) of his colon that had narrowed,” AP reported.

In the months following his surgery, Francis hailed Strappettias, stating that “A nurse, a man with a lot of experience, saved my life.”