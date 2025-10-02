Pope Leo mocked for blessing block of ice at climate justice conference: ‘Will it become Holy Water?’

Pope Leo XIV has become the subject of many a joke online after he blessed a block of ice at the Raising Hope for Climate Justice conference near Rome. Pope Leo XIV attends the International conference "Raising Hope for Climate Justice", in Castel Gandolfo, Italy.(AP)

The Pope, at the event attended by former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, said “We will raise hope by demanding that leaders act with courage, not delay. Will you join with us?”

Echoing the views of his predecessor, Francis, Pope Leo also said “Some have chosen to deride the increasingly evident signs of climate change, to ridicule those who speak of global warming, and even to blame the poor for the very thing that affects them the most.”

However, the symbolic blessing of the block of ice has led to many jokes on X.

Pope mocked for blessing block of ice

One person on X joked about the Pope's actions, asking “I thought this was parody, but it wasn't. Will this become ‘Holy Water’?”

Another commented, “Disappointed to say the least. Pope Leo bowed to the globalist & actually blessed a chunk of ice.” Yet another remarked, “The Pope’s out there blessing ice blocks, it's time, come home to Orthodoxy.”

Notably, the Pope's actions on climate change, that are being panned, come after President Donald Trump last month called climate change a ‘con’, BBC reported. “The carbon footprint is a hoax made up by people with evil intentions, and they're heading down a path of total destruction,” he had said.

Climate change is not the only issue the Pope and the President of the US have seemingly clashed over. The Pope also commented on the ‘inhuman’ treatment of migrants in the US, prompting a White House defense of the President's actions.

“Someone who says 'I'm against abortion, but I'm in agreement with the inhuman treatment of immigrants who are in the United States,' I don't know if that's pro-life,” Pope Leo had said. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded, “I would reject there is inhumane treatment of illegal immigrants in the United States under this administration. This administration is trying to enforce our nation's laws in the most humane way possible, and we're upholding the law.”