Portland in Oregon may see record temperatures topping 90 degrees over next 3 days
Portland’s first 90°F day usually occurs around June 18, with an average of two 90-degree days each June, based on records since 1941.
Portland, Oregon, in the United States, is expected to experience soaring heat with temperatures exceeding 90 degrees Fahrenheit over the next three days. Saturday will reach around 89 degrees Fahrenheit, while Sunday and Monday will be hotter, with highs climbing to 96 degrees Fahrenheit on both days.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Sunday and Monday, warning of temperatures between 92°F and 96°F across parts of the Pacific Northwest.
The advisory covers the Willamette Valley, Southwest Washington Lowlands, Columbia River Gorge, and Upper Hood River Valley. A Moderate Heat Risk has been flagged, meaning this level of heat could affect most individuals sensitive to high temperatures.
The NWS urges residents to take preparedness actions such as staying hydrated, avoiding leaving animals in vehicles, taking frequent breaks from the heat, and checking on vulnerable individuals. Swimmers are advised to be aware of cold water shock and wear life jackets in local rivers and lakes.
KGW, a local television station, quoted meteorologist McGinness as saying that Portland’s average first 90-degree day falls on June 18, based on records since 1941. The city typically experiences two days of 90-degree heat each June. In June 2024, Portland had two such days, while in 2015 and 2021, the city recorded nine 90-degree days. Since 1941, there have been 36 June days without any days reaching 90 degrees.
Portland Parks & Recreation activates interactive fountains for summer
- Bill Naito Legacy Fountain: The Bill Naito Legacy Fountain at Waterfront Park, located near Southwest Ankeny by the Burnside Bridge, runs 24 hours a day.
- Teachers Fountain: The Teachers Fountain at Director Park, found at 815 Southwest Park Avenue, operates daily from 7 am to 8 pm.
- Grant Park Fountain: The fountain at Grant Park, situated at Northeast 33rd Avenue and US Grant Place, is on from 11 am to 7 pm.
- Holladay Park Fountain: At Holladay Park, located at Northeast 11th Avenue and Holladay Street, the fountain runs between 7 am and 10 pm.
- Jamison Square Fountain: The fountain at Jamison Square, 810 Northwest 11th Avenue, is active daily from 7 am to 10 pm.
- McCoy Park Fountain: McCoy Park’s fountain, at North Trenton Street and Newman Avenue, operates from 7 am to 10 pm.
- Salmon Springs Fountain: The Salmon Springs Fountain at Waterfront Park, on Naito Parkway near Southwest Salmon Street, runs 24 hours a day.
- Splash pads opening: Splash pads across the city are scheduled to be turned on by June 14.
- Upcoming hot weather forecast: Portland is expected to experience near-record high temperatures this weekend, according to KGW meteorologist Rod Hill.
- Record temperatures for weekend: The record highs for Saturday and Sunday stand at 93°F and 94°F, respectively. Monday’s record is 95°F, set back in 1955, said KGW meteorologist Chris McGinness.