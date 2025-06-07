Portland in Oregon may see record temperatures topping 90 degrees over next 3 days

Portland, Oregon, in the United States, is expected to experience soaring heat with temperatures exceeding 90 degrees Fahrenheit over the next three days. Saturday will reach around 89 degrees Fahrenheit, while Sunday and Monday will be hotter, with highs climbing to 96 degrees Fahrenheit on both days. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Sunday and Monday, warning of temperatures between 92°F and 96°F across parts of the Pacific Northwest. (File)(via Reuters )

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Sunday and Monday, warning of temperatures between 92°F and 96°F across parts of the Pacific Northwest.

The advisory covers the Willamette Valley, Southwest Washington Lowlands, Columbia River Gorge, and Upper Hood River Valley. A Moderate Heat Risk has been flagged, meaning this level of heat could affect most individuals sensitive to high temperatures.

Sunday and Monday will be hotter, with highs climbing to 96 degrees Fahrenheit on both days.

The NWS urges residents to take preparedness actions such as staying hydrated, avoiding leaving animals in vehicles, taking frequent breaks from the heat, and checking on vulnerable individuals. Swimmers are advised to be aware of cold water shock and wear life jackets in local rivers and lakes.

KGW, a local television station, quoted meteorologist McGinness as saying that Portland’s average first 90-degree day falls on June 18, based on records since 1941. The city typically experiences two days of 90-degree heat each June. In June 2024, Portland had two such days, while in 2015 and 2021, the city recorded nine 90-degree days. Since 1941, there have been 36 June days without any days reaching 90 degrees.

Portland Parks & Recreation activates interactive fountains for summer