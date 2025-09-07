Two Powerball players in Missouri and Texas won an estimated $1.8 billion jackpot Saturday night, September 6. This is the second-largest prize in game history. With the victory, a historic run spanning over three months came to an end. Powerball: 2 players in Missouri and Texas win $1.8 billion jackpot, second-largest prize in game history (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)(AP)

The winning numbers were 11, 23, 44, 61, 62 and the red Powerball 17, the New York Post reported.

The winners, who are new billionaires, will now be able to choose between the nearly two billion-dollar jackpot paid out over a course of 29 years, or a one-time lump sum of $826.4 million. This victory suf[assed the $1.765 billion prize that was claimed by California man Theodorus Struyck and his group in 2023. Struyck had chosen the lump sum payment of $744 million before taxes at the time.

The latest win

The victory on Saturday broke the previous mark of $526.5 million, which a ticketholder in California won in a March 29 drawing. Strangely, the odds of winning the Powerball grand prize are an astronomical 1 in 292.2 million. There are better chances of becoming the US President, the odds of it being 1 in 32.6 million.

The victory on Saturday was the first time the Jackpot grand prize was won since a ticket worth $204.5 million was sold in California on May 31. The grand prize has not been claimed yet.

Who holds the title for the largest Powerball win in history?

The title for the largest Powerball win in history is held by Edwin Castro of California. He won the $2.04 billion pool on November 7, 2022, and chose the $997.6 million payout.

After becoming an overnight billionaire, Castro famously made various expensive purchases, including a Porsche. He had purchased another vintage green 1970s Porsche 911 SC, to add to many other luxury cars he owns. Celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Bill Gates, and Jerry Seinfeld are known for owning vintage Porsche 911s.

Castro bought two large multimillion-dollar mansions in California in one month following his victory. He later also bought a luxurious $47 million mansion in Los Angeles, a set on a 4700-square-metre block.