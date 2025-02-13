Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Donald Trump won’t let Europe turn Uncle Sam into Uncle Sucker': US defense secy Hegseth

ByHT News Desk
Feb 13, 2025 11:57 PM IST

After taking charge of the Pentagon, US defense secretary Pete Hegseth has called for Europe to handle its own defence and not treat America like a ‘sucker’.

US defense secretary Pete Hegseth warned Europe against treating America like a “sucker” on Thursday after receiving criticism from European officials for his strategy towards resolving the war between Russia and Ukraine, reported Reuters.

US defence secretary Pete Hegseth warned Europe to stop treating America like a sucker(AFP)
US defence secretary Pete Hegseth warned Europe to stop treating America like a sucker(AFP)

During a press conference at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Hegseth told reporters, “Make no mistake, President Trump will not allow anyone to turn Uncle Sam into ‘Uncle Sucker’.”

Also Read: Trump speaks to Putin, says negotiations to end Ukraine war start 'immediately'

He also called for Europe to start taking responsibility for their own defense on the continent, indicating that he was open to negotiating the number of troops deployed in Europe and US supplies to Ukraine.

"I think it would be fair to say that things like future funding, either less or more, could be on the table in negotiations," he said, adding that he would not get ahead of US President Donald Trump.

Also Read: 'Zelenskyy wants to make PEACE': Trump after talks with Ukraine president

Pete Hegseth on Wednesday stated that a return to Ukraine's pre-2014 borders was unrealistic and the Trump administration would not see NATO membership for Ukraine as essential to the end of the war.

Also Read: Russia could launch a war in Europe if…: Danish intelligence's big warning

The US secretary of defense faced criticism for his announcement as European officials as well as those in Kyiv viewed it as allowing major concessions to Russia and giving up leverage in future negotiations.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday also spoke with both Russian President Vladmir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and said that the three-year-long between the two countries finally had an end in sight.

However, Trump's talks with the world leaders also triggered alarm for European nations in NATO who feared that the White House would strike a deal without their involvement.

"We, as a sovereign country, simply will not be able to accept any agreements without us," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in response to speculation of a deal mediated by the US.

"Any quick fix is a dirty deal," European foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told reporters at NATO headquarters.

However, the Pentagon head has dismissed the idea that he undermined the NATO or European officials.

"NATO is a great alliance, the most successful defence alliance in history, but to endure for the future our partners must do far more for Europe's defence. We must make NATO great again," he said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On