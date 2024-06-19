Prince Harry and Meghan Markle warned against 'belittling' their family members, ‘cashing in’ on Royal links

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received immense backlash for "monetising" their Royal links amidst the ongoing internal family rift. The Duke and Duchess, who stepped down from their Royal roles in 2020, moved to the US in 2021 to start a new life with Prince Archie. The duo eventually welcomed their second child Princess Lilibet on 4 June, 2021. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been disseminating information about the Royal family members since quitting their Royal roles.(Getty)

After leaving the Royal fold, the couple became financially independent, yet they have been repeatedly caught using their relationship to make monetary gains on several occasions.

Harry and Meghan have been disseminating information about the Royal family members since quitting their Royal roles. With release of Harry's explosive memoir Spare, the Duke and Duchess were able to garner a lot of limelight by leveling several allegations against the monarch and the family.

However, they are now being advised to reconsider their decision to sign on the dotted line in order to profit from their familial connections if they to reunite with the Royal family one day.

Meghan and Harry must avoid thrashing Royal family members: Expert

Russell Myers, a royal correspondent, warned Harry and Meghan to change their tactics, stating that if they don't do so they will keep getting ignored by the Royal family members.

"Members from the Royal Family have told Harry, if he wants a relationship with the rest of the family, then first and foremost, he has got to stop talking about them," Myers told Sky News Australia.

Emphasizing that the duo cannot make money just because they are the part of Royal family, he said they will soon realise that they cannot continue to belittle the other members of the Royal family if they hope to maintain a relationship with them.

Royal family remains ‘united’ with Meghan and Harry

Russell went on to claim that the Royal firm is "very united" without the Duke and Duchess. He, however, added, "if they do want a relationship, they need to take the steam out of their relationship and out of the things they say sometimes."

The announcement follows reports that Harry might be experiencing "regret" at missing this year's Trooping the Colour, the yearly celebration of the King's birthday, which was attended by cancer-stricken Kate Middleton, Prince William and their kids.

It is believed that neither Harry nor Meghan were invited to the grand procession, which was King Charles III's second since ascending to the throne.