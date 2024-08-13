Prince Harry feels ‘very sad’ to skip uncle Robert Fellowes’ funeral, still he has to

Friends of Prince Harry have expressed their sorrow over the Duke's decision not to attend the funeral of his uncle, Robert Fellowes, in the UK. Prince Harry's absence from Robert Fellowes' funeral is due to a multitude of reasons, including security concerns. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)(AP)

Fellowes, who passed away at the beginning of the month, known for his role as Queen Elizabeth’s private secretary and as the husband of Lady Jane, Princess Diana’s sister.

And the Duke feels “very sad” for skipping the funeral and not having the back of Lady Jane. “It’s just all very sad. The idea that he wouldn’t be there to support Jane in her grief would have been unimaginable a few years ago,” the source told The Daily Beast.

Fellowes, a trusted keeper of royal confidences, played a huge role in the inner workings of the palace during a tumultuous period, particularly during the breakdown of then Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage.

His alignment with the palace’s stance during this power struggle strained his relationship with Diana, leading to tension between Diana and her sister, Lady Jane. Despite these difficulties, Jane and Harry managed to reconcile, and she was present at Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018, where she gave a reading.

Prince Harry won't attend uncle's funeral in UK due to…

Although Harry was not particularly close to Fellowes, whom Diana regarded as one of the “men in grey” who she believed conspired against her, sources close to the family revealed to The Daily Beast that Harry would have wanted to attend the funeral under normal circumstances out of respect for his aunt, Lady Jane.

A source close to Prince Harry confirmed to The Daily Beast that he would not be returning to the UK for the funeral for not only security reasons. They are only part of a “multitude of reasons” that make visits to the U.K. challenging for the prince.

While some media outlets have speculated that Harry’s absence is due to concerns about his safety in the UK following the loss of his automatic security protections, a source clarified that while security concerns do play a role.

The source told Ok!, “Harry didn’t have plans to visit the UK this summer so when something last-minute arises like a funeral, it becomes a very difficult situation to navigate.”

“Harry would like to spend more time in Britain, but it’s a logistical nightmare for his team due to ongoing security issues. Harry has made visits to the UK in the past, but the security issue has remained a constant concern.”