Why Meghan Markle actually ‘thought Harry deserved more’ than Wales

Meghan Markle was reportedly surprised by the material differences between Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, after her first visit to William and Kate Middleton's apartment, according to a royal correspondent Robert Jobson.

The Duchess of Sussex met the Prince and Princess of Wales in January 2017 when Prince Harry introduced her to them at their Kensington Palace residence, and the first thought that crossed her mind was Harry “deserved more materially”.

Jobson’s book, ‘Catherine, the Princess of Wales,’ released last week, claims that the Suits star was “taken aback” by the contrast in living conditions between the two brothers.

“It is understood that when Meghan and Harry had gone round to have drinks at William and Catherine’s apartment, while they were still living at Nottingham Cottage opposite, Meghan had been ‘taken aback’ at the disparity between the brothers,” Jobson writes.

Meghan wasn't ‘jealous’ she was just ‘surprised’ seeing the disparity

“‘I am not saying Meghan was jealous, but she was really surprised how lavishly Harry’s brother was living compared to where they were living,’ said a close source.”

At the time, King Charles III's younger son was residing in Nottingham Cottage, one of the smallest properties on the Kensington Palace estate, which featured just two bedrooms and one bathroom.

On the other front, William and Kate were living in the spacious 20-room Apartment 1A, which had been their London home since they got married in 2011. According to Jobson, “It was perhaps the beginning of all the tensions between the two couples.”

Prince Harry later reflected on his living situation in his 2023 memoir, ‘Spare,'. He admitted that he felt “embarrassed” to bring Meghan to Nottingham Cottage, writing, “I was excited to welcome Meg to my home, but also embarrassed. Nott Cott was no palace.{”

After their marriage in 2017, Harry and Meghan moved to Frogmore Cottage, which was a more spacious and private residence.