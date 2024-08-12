Joe Rogan mercilessly mocks Prince Harry's British accent, drug consumption: ‘Could you imagine doing mushrooms…’

Joe Rogan, the controversial podcast host, recently launched his new stand-up special -- ‘Burn the Boats’, where he ridiculed Prince Harry's accent after the British royal thrashed him for his remarks about the COVID-19 pandemic. Joe Rogan, the 57-year-old podcast star, adopted the British accent of Harry, accusing him of “talking s**t about me,” a reference to the public worries of the Sussexes regarding “Covid misinformation” on the vaccine-skeptic's Spotify show.(Getty)

Blasting the Duke of Sussex on his brand-new Netflix stand-up show, he called the California-based Windsor a “b**ch” and quipped about the Prince consuming magic mushrooms.

The 57-year-old podcast star further adopted the British accent of Harry, accusing him of “talking s**t about me,” a reference to the public worries of the Sussexes regarding “Covid misinformation” on the vaccine-skeptic's Spotify show.

“I got cancelled so often during Covid that sometimes I would find out by accident. This is a true story. One time I just woke up I’m in my underwear I plop down, turn the TV on and Prince Harry’s talking s**t about me. I’m like I just woke up. I’m vulnerable. I’m in my underwear and there is a prince on TV talking about me,” he said.

Joe Rogan blasts Harry over drug use

Rogan further mocked Harry's accent, stating, “He's Joe Rogan is giving out dangerous vaccine misinformation. And my first thought was “f**k did I?”

In addition, he made fun of Harry by speculating about consuming drugs with him and then hitting him up over their disagreement regarding COVID vaccines while high on psychedelic drugs

“Could you imagine doing mushrooms with Prince Harry?” he asked, adding if “you could trick that guy into doing mushrooms with you.”

Harry and his legal trouble in US

Harry disclosed in his memoir, Spare, that he had previously used substances like psychedelic mushrooms, cocaine and cannabis -- the usage of which normally result in the denial of a visa application under the US law.

Harry, who is still at the center of a legal dispute, has been residing in the US since 2020. Earlier, former President Donald Trump has stated that he won't be granted "special privileges" and could even face deportation if it turns out that he lied on his visa application.

Speaking further about the hypothetical situation, Rogan stated, “I'm going to hover over him and say: “Are you sure vaccines are safe?” B**ch you're not a scientist,” prompting laughter from the audience. "You're not a scientist, b**ch," he added.