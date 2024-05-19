Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's 6th wedding anniversary: ‘They have each other’s back', expert decodes their relationship

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating their sixth anniversary today, May 19, following their recent return from the three-day “quasi-royal” trip to Nigeria. The Duke and Dutchess of Sussex, though now estranged from the royal ways, initially had a regal ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. Britain's Prince Harry (L), Duke of Sussex, and Britain's Meghan (R), Duchess of Sussex, attend a charity polo game at the Ikoyi Polo Club in Lagos on May 12, 2024 as they visit Nigeria as part of celebrations of Invictus Games anniversary. (Photo by Kola Sulaimon / AFP)(AFP)

While the spectacle, unlike anything else, was televised for the world to see, as the Duke's family also joined them, with smiles all around, their familial dynamics have significantly altered since then. All the royal family mess that has transpired in the past six years has somehow also come down to bite Harry and Meghan, with their public images being torn apart in several media narratives.

Despite all that has knocked them down, the Sussex couple has pulled themselves out of the PR rubble, staying together on the rollercoaster ride and building a support system around each other. A body language expert also chimed in, claiming their marriage has only gone from “strength to strength” as they “have each other's backs.”

Whether celebrating happy milestones or their exit from royal posts, embarking on a life-changing journey to America or birthing professional projects together, they've walked hand-in-hand through it all.

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's relationship decoded by expert

According to a May 19 report by The Mirror, body language expert Darren Stanton analysed the couple's behaviour just before they tied the knot in the UK. Mapping out the trajectory of their dynamics since that moment to how their relationship has transformed in the passing years, he claimed that Harry was “nervous” as his anticipation to see his then-future wife walk down the aisle had no bounds.

Stanton underscored the hurdles and varying life chapters the couple has faced since their wedding day in 2018. He noted, “From looking at their engaged eye contact, it’s clear they have a deep rapport with each other.”

Keeping it “real," the Sussexes have proved their relationship's strength: “They've overcome a lot and always have each other's back, whatever situation they are faced with.” The body expert also asserted they “bring out the best in each other.”

He also foregrounded how Harry and Meghan's relationship has evolved since the inception of its first chapters. “Their levels of confidence and resilience have grown since their relationship first began,” he added. Stanton also agreed that they've crossed many bridges together, which has only “made their connection even stronger.”