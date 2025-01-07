Prince Harry to return to UK next month after Sussexes receive good news

Prince Harry is reportedly planning to return to the UK next month for his ongoing legal battle against the publishers of The Sun. The trial is set to take place at the UK's High Court where the Duke as well as former Labour deputy leader, Lord Tom Watson will battle against against News Group Newspapers (NGN), according to Hello Magazine. The news comes just a day after the Sussexes received a major financial boost following Meghan's Instagram comeback. Immigration experts suggest Prince Harry may obtain a waiver, while a judge previously dismissed the case, deeming Heritage's claims unfounded. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Prince Harry set to return to UK in February

Despite uncertainty surrounding reconciliation with the Royal Family, Prince Harry will return to London for the upcoming trial against News Group Newspapers (NGN). Harry and Lord Tom Watson are the only remaining claimants in this case, which alleges unlawful information gathering by NGN.

Also read: ‘Tell him to get lost’: Elon Musk’s dad loses cool, urges Brits to 'ignore' his son

Originally, around 40 individuals were involved in the lawsuit, but many have since settled their claims, including actor Hugh Grant in April. Meghan, however, will not accompany the Duke on his upcoming trip to his hometown.

Duke's claims against NGN

After relocating to the United States in 2021, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have initiated legal action against several media organisations, alleging unethical behavior and invasions of privacy. Harry specifically accuses News Group Newspapers (NGN) of using aggressive tactics, such as phone hacking and other privacy breaches, to gather information about him. The upcoming trial is expected to last seven weeks. During the proceedings, Harry will face cross-examination.

Also read: Who is Anita Anand: Indian-origin leader among frontrunners to replace Trudeau as Canada's PM

Harry and Meghan receive major financial boost

Amid waning popularity in the UK and struggling Netflix shows, Harry and Meghan have finally received a ray of hope as their Montecito mansion has doubled in value. The Sussexes purchased the estate for $14.65 million in 2020, and its current estimated value has soared to an impressive $29 million, Mirror reports.

According to Zillow, the average home price in the US is now $357,469, meaning Harry and Meghan’s property is 81 times more expensive than the typical home in the neighborhood