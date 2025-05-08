Pro-Palestinian protesters storm Columbia University's Butler Library, several arrested| Video

Several pro-Palestinian protestors stormed the Columbia University library on Wednesday, leading to arrests. The situation that occurred at Columbia University on Wednesday evening follows the lines of the nationwide movement on college campuses last year as students demanded an end to the ongoing Israel-Gaza war. Representational Image(AP File)

These demonstrations are being held in multiple parts of the Columbia University campus, with the Trump administration bringing the institution under scrutiny in recent times. The current administration also choked a majority of the University's fundings just like a few other institutions, while citing that they had not done enough to curb last year's protests.

NYPD officials arrest protestors 'who did not comply'

Columbia University's Butler Library saw an outpour of protestors which saw authorities seek the help of NYPD to handle the crisis at hand. Videos emerging from the University shows people being flanked by police authorities with their hands behind their backs in zip ties.

ALSO READ | Santa Ana stabbing: 3 high school students injured in Orange County

According to NBC News, NYPD officials have confirmed that some protestors have been arrested who did not comply with the orders.

However, they have not provided an exact figure of how many people have been taken into custody. According to NYPD's spokesperson, "Multiple individuals who did not comply with verbal warning by the NYPD to disperse were taken into custody". The tensions weren't just limited to the library but has begun spreading to other parts of the campus too, says NBC News.

DOJ announced arrest of man who assaulted Jewish people

Meanwhile, a major development comes in amid the ongoing protests at Columbia University. The Department of Justice today announced that a man named Tarek Bazrouk, aged 20 years, was indicted on federal hate crime charges. These charges were in connection with assaults on Jewish people during protests, including near Columbia University last year.