Pro-Palestinians programmed, voted against Trump: Watch Kanye West's rant

Kanye ‘Ye’ West is no stranger to controversy, and the American rapper seems to have waded into another one, saying that anyone who brings up Palestine was likely ‘programmed’ and were the same people who voted against Donald Trump. Kanye has also been facing flak on the work front, after he was late to the Shanghai show.(AP)

A video of Kanye has been circulating online.



HT has not independently verified the authenticity of this video.

What's Kanye saying?

Kanye, in the expletive-laden video, can be heard saying, “You nig** don't know about Palestine, you don't give a f*** about it. The media made you give a f*** about it, and it's shit that you just put up on your motherf***in timeline.”

This rant from Kanye comes after his many anti-Semitic posts, and glorification of Hitler on social media.

On the work front

Kanye has been facing flak on the work front, after he was late to the Shanghai show, with many fans demanding refunds.

“Was hard to get tix for him in Shanghai but got it. Was hyped af. Couldn’t even sleep night before. But. Worst concert I’ve ever been to. @kanyewest u can be better,” one commented after the rapper was almost 40 minutes late after what was billed as his grand return to China after 17 years.

“Mostly lip synching. His microphone must have been up less than 20 per cent of the time,” another said, adding, “For the encore, he disappeared for over 20 minutes at one point as tracks like Wolves just played out with him nowhere in sight. I could have just played your music at home man. Came to see u perform????”

Troubles on the personal front

Ye is facing troubles on the personal front as well, with an amended lawsuit from former assistant Lauren Pisciotta, accusing him of sexual assault, battery, stalking and sex trafficking. West's spokesperson, meanwhile, has denied these allegations.