Kanye West under fire after being late to Shanghai show, fans demand refunds: ‘Worst concert ever’

Kanye West’s first live show in nearly a year ended in chaos on Saturday night, as thousands of frustrated fans in Shanghai demanded refunds after a troubled performance riddled with delays and audio problems. According to Global Times, the rapper – now legally known as Ye – arrived more than 40 minutes late to the stage at Shanghai’s Pudong Football Stadium. Around 70,000 fans had gathered for what was billed as his grand return after a 17-year absence from China. Kanye West arrived more than 40 minutes late to the stage at Shanghai’s Pudong Football Stadium(AFP)

Also read: Bianca Censori's nearly nude pictures shot by husband Kanye West trigger outrage; ‘You are a lost soul’

Fans accuse Kanye West of lip-syncing and vanishing mid-performance

The audience’s frustration quickly spilled over into chants demanding their money back, as seen in videos shared widely on X. One concertgoer, who said he had followed West since his teenage years, wrote: “Was hard to get tix for him in Shanghai but got it. Was hyped af. Couldn’t even sleep night before. But. Worst concert I’ve ever been to. @kanyewest u can be better.”

The fan also alleged that West spent most of the concert lip-syncing. “Mostly lip synching. His microphone must have been up less than 20 per cent of the time,” he posted, adding that West left the stage for over 20 minutes during the encore while tracks like “Wolves” played without him.

“For the encore, he disappeared for over 20 minutes at one point as tracks like Wolves just played out with him nowhere in sight. I could have just played your music at home man. Came to see u perform????” the fan further wrote.

Promoters cite weather, apologise for production failure

Event organiser StellarAmberGroup responded to the backlash in a statement posted to Sina Weibo, China’s popular social media platform. According to The New York Post, they cited heavy rainfall as the reason for production issues and explained that some visuals “could not be executed as planned.” The promoter also apologised for the disruption.

Lawsuit adds to growing trouble for Kanye West

The Shanghai show came just days after serious legal allegations surfaced against West. In an amended lawsuit filed by former assistant Lauren Pisciotta, the rapper is accused of sexual assault, battery, stalking and sex trafficking, per the outlet.

Pisciotta, who worked as West’s personal assistant between 2021 and 2022, alleges that most of the misconduct occurred during a business trip to San Francisco. In court filings obtained by New York Post, she claimed West forcibly kissed her, masturbated while touching her, and later raped her in a hotel room after barging in under the pretext of using her shower, reports The New York Post.

Pisciotta, a former OnlyFans model, said she froze in fear during the alleged assault. West’s spokesperson has denied the accusations in a statement to Page Six.

Also read: Kanye West faces fresh legal trouble over assault claims by former assistant: See details of new allegations

FAQs:

1. How much is a Kanye West concert ticket?

Ticket prices vary by location but typically range from $65 to over $275 USD.

2. When did Kanye West do his last show?

His last concert before Shanghai was in September 2024.

3. When did Kanye West move to Chicago?

Kanye moved to Chicago at age 3 after being born in Atlanta.

4. What was the point of the Free Larry Hoover concert?

The concert aimed to raise awareness for prison reform and support Larry Hoover’s release.