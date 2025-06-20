Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Protesters, ICE agents gather at Dodger Stadium as team plans immigrant support announcement| Videos

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jun 20, 2025 01:08 AM IST

Protesters gathered outside Dodger Stadium in LA after ICE agents were seen nearby. The Dodgers are expected to announce support for those impacted by raids.

Protesters gathered at Gate E of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday following reports of ICE agents being spotted in the area earlier in the day. The demonstrations come as the Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to make an announcement addressing recent immigration raids in the city, including plans to support affected immigrant communities.

Protesters and ICE agents gathered at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday.(Pixabay)
Protesters and ICE agents gathered at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday.(Pixabay)

The Dodgers denied access to ICE agents who attempted to enter the stadium.

“This morning, ICE agents came to Dodger Stadium and requested permission to access the parking lots. They were denied entry to the grounds by the organization. Tonight’s game will be played as scheduled,” the team said in a post on X. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Protesters, ICE agents gather at Dodger Stadium as team plans immigrant support announcement| Videos
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On