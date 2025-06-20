Protesters, ICE agents gather at Dodger Stadium as team plans immigrant support announcement| Videos

Protesters gathered at Gate E of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday following reports of ICE agents being spotted in the area earlier in the day. The demonstrations come as the Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to make an announcement addressing recent immigration raids in the city, including plans to support affected immigrant communities. Protesters and ICE agents gathered at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday.(Pixabay)

The Dodgers denied access to ICE agents who attempted to enter the stadium.

“This morning, ICE agents came to Dodger Stadium and requested permission to access the parking lots. They were denied entry to the grounds by the organization. Tonight’s game will be played as scheduled,” the team said in a post on X.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information