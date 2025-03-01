Putin aides can't keep themselves calm following angry Trump-Zelensky meeting at Oval

Russian state media and allies of President Vladimir Putin reacted with celebration following a heated White House meeting where POTUS Donald Trump reprimanded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, February 28, 2025.(AFP)

During the meeting, Trump openly accused Zelensky of being “disrespectful” and cautioned him against escalating the conflict further. “You have no right to dictate what we should feel. You are gambling with World War III,” Trump warned Zelensky.

“I have empowered you to be a tough guy. You either make a deal, or we're out. You don't have the cards.”

ALSO READ| What is Trump's approval rating today? A look at latest number amid Zelensky clash

Former Russian President and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who now serves as deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, took to Telegram to mock Zelensky, saying, “A fierce dressing down in the Oval Office. Trump told the cocaine clown the truth to his face for the first time: the Kiev regime is playing with World War III. And the ungrateful pig got a solid slap from the pigsty owners. This is useful. But it is not enough – we need to stop military aid to the Nazi machine.”

“Zelensky sits with hands between legs as US President and VP hammer him,” the Kremlin-backed outlet RT posted on X.

White House reportedly removed Russian news agency from the White House

Notably, the White House removed a reporter from the Russian state-run news agency TASS from the Oval Office. “TASS was not on the approved list of media for today's pool. As soon as it came to the attention of press office staff that he was in the Oval, he was escorted out by the Press Secretary,”a White House official later told Newsweek.

TASS published multiple reports following the incident, painting Zelensky “against Russia.”

The meeting between Trump and Zelensky followed a controversial move by Trump earlier this month when he initiated dialogue with Putin about ending the war without involving Zelensky.

Trump also falsely asserted that Ukraine initiated the war and called Zelensky a “dictator with elections,” and claimed he was doing a “terrible job”.

ALSO READ| ‘Not a man who wanted to make peace’: Donald Trump after clash with Ukraine’s Zelensky over ceasefire with Russia

The Ukrainian president responded by dismissing Trump’s claims as misinformation and accused him of repeating Russian propaganda. Even later, when reporters asked POTUS about calling Zelensky a “dictator”, Trump responded, “Did I say that? I can’t believe I said that. Next question.”