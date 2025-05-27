RCB vs LSG: When and where to livestream today's IPL match in US

In the 70th match of IPL, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will try to finish in the top two for the first time since 2016 when they play their last league game of IPL 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday. Although, LSG are already out of the playoff race. RCB has 17 points right now, they must win this match to finish second. If they do, they’ll get two chances to reach the final.(PTI)

Gujarat Titans have dropped in the standings, and Punjab Kings have already made it to Qualifier 1. RCB has 17 points right now, they must win this match to finish second. If they do, they’ll get two chances to reach the final. Mumbai Indians are in fourth place and can’t make the top two. They will play in the Eliminator instead.

The pitch at the Ekana Stadium is always tricky. If the surface is red, like it was when RCB last played there against SRH, the ball bounces more, which helps the batters. But if the surface is black, it grips and turns more, which helps the spinners. RCB’s Krunal Pandya and LSG’s Digvesh Rathi could play an important role if the pitch helps spin bowlers.

Match info:

Teams: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants

Date: Monday, May 27, 2025

Venue: Sawai Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Start Time: 7:30 PM IST / 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT

How to watch the RCB vs LS match in US

• Willow TV – the official broadcaster for IPL in the United States

• Sling TV – includes Willow as part of its sports package

• YuppTV – also streams IPL matches live

Weather report

The weather in Lucknow on Tuesday is expected to be hot. As per Accuweather report, it will be around 34°C (93°F) in the morning, going up to 35°C (95°F) in the afternoon, and dropping to 31°C (88°F) in the evening. The skies are expected to stay clear.