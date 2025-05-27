Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli's team eyes top spot in Ekana Stadium showdown

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will play their final home match of the season against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Tuesday at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Zaheer Khan and Virat Kohli at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow(Photo: Instagram)

LSG team during the practise session as RCB players look on (Photo: Deepak Gupta/HT)

The spirited RCB, having secured the play-off berth, would like to score a big win to climb to the top of the table, while LSG, fresh off a recent victory, would eye for two more points to finish sixth spot on the points table.

Virat Kohli playing football during a practise session in Lucknow(Photo: Deepak Gupta/HT)

Warm-up session

Both the teams have been training hard at the Ekana Stadium, and it has been a delight for LSG Brigade members to watch them sweating it out.

“I was present at the stadium for the LSG during the practise session and it was truly mesmerising to watch players during the session. Virat Kohli playing football, interacting with old friend and LSG mentor Zaheer Khan, (Nicholas) Pooran striking during net practise and camaraderie among the players. These moments will always remain etched in my memory,” says crew member Abhishek.

Digvijay Rathi, Will O’Rourke, Justin Langer and Ravi Bishnoi with LSG Brigade members(Photo: Instagram)

A moment for brigade!

The LSG fan army members got an opportunity to meet some Lucknow team members which included coach Justin Langer, spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Digvijay Rathi and others.

“We had a meet-and-greet for LSG Brigade members and crew with some team members. We had a great interaction with the players and at the end they distributed some merchandise to their loyal supporters who have been cheering them throughout the tournament,” says Sakshi Jain, the brigade’s team leader.

King Kohli support

The last match played at the Ekana Stadium between RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), on May 23, saw Virat Kohli’s fans turning up in great numbers. Dressed in RCB jersey they dotted the stadium. “We all love Kohli and went to watch and see him play. I am an LSG supporter but when it comes to Rohit (Sharma), MS Dhoni or Kohli they are love. So, once again I will wear Kohli’s No 18 jersey and hope he makes a big score. I want his team to win the IPL,” says Suresh Agarwal.