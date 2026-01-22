Who was Rebecca White? Orlando therapist fatally stabbed by ex-client; chilling details emerge

Rebecca White, a 44-year-old therapist from Winter Park, in Orlando, Florida, was fatally stabbed by her former client, Michael Smith, in a chilling murder-suicide. Smith, 39, first stabbed White in Orange County late Monday and then was found dead by suicide by officials. Rebecca White, a Florida-based therapist, was stabbed by a former client. (website: rebeccawhitelmhc.com)

White, who was a popular counsellor in the Winter park area of Orlando, was at her clinic having a session with a patient when the incident happened at around 9 p.m. Monday. Smith reportedly stormed to clinic with a weapon and first stabbed White and then attacked other patients there who tried to help White.

Rebecca White was rushed to the hospital by first responders, where she died, and another patient injured at the clinic is currently critical, local media WESH reported.

Authorities have not revealed the details of the relationship between Rebecca Good and Michael Smith. It was also not revealed how Smith committed suicide after the crime.

Who Was Rebecca White? Rebecca White was an Orlando-based licensed counsellor who ran a clinic called Down To Earth Therapy Solutions. The website of the organization states that she provided individuals, couples and sexual relationships in Orlando. She was quite popular, according to local media reports.

A former colleague, Cherlotte McCullough, told CNN that "Rebecca was an excellent therapist.” Other reports note that she was quite popular and served several clients in the area.

As for the suspect, Michael Smith, police have said that he killed himself around 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday. His body was found by deputies who were looking for him after the shooting.

Smith had a criminal record in Palm Beach County, Florida, local media reported. Past charges against him include sex offense and kidnapping.