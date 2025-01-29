Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RFK Jr defends himself against ‘anti-Vaccine’ label at confirmation hearing, ‘I support…’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jan 29, 2025 11:36 PM IST

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says, “I am not anti-vaccine” during first confirmation hearing on Wednesday

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. defended himself against the “Anti-Vaccine” label during his first confirmation hearing as Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. On Wednesday, the 71-year-old was grilled by Democratic senators on his stance on vaccines and abortion.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., U.S. President Trump's nominee to be Secretary of Health and Human Services, testifies before a Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard(REUTERS)
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., U.S. President Trump's nominee to be Secretary of Health and Human Services, testifies before a Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard(REUTERS)

RFK Jr defends himself against ‘anti-Vaccine’ label

“News reports have claimed that I am anti-vaccine or anti-industry. Well, I am neither,” Kennedy said before being interrupted by a protester who yelled, “You are,” reported NBC News. However, he continued to say that he is “neither.”

“I am pro-safety. I worked for years to raise awareness about the mercury and toxic chemicals in fish, but that didn’t make me anti-fish. All of my kids are vaccinated, and I believe vaccines have a critical role in health care,” Kennedy added.

Kennedy then had a heated exchange with Sen. Ron Wyden, who asked him whether measles is “deadly.” When he refused to provide a direct answer, the senator grilled him over his remarks during a 2023 podcast that there is “no vaccine that is safe and effective.”

“Mr. Kennedy, all of these things cannot be true. So are you lying to Congress today when you say you are pro-vaccine?” Wyden pushed back, according to the outlet.

However, Kennedy defended himself, saying, “I support the measles vaccine. I support the polio vaccine. I will do nothing as HHS Secretary that makes it difficult or discourages people from taking anything.”

Wyden also confronted him over his cousin Carolyn Kennedy's letter outlining Kennedy's “lack of personal fitness for the office without objection.”

“Mr. Kennedy, you have spent years pushing conflicting stories about vaccines. You say one thing, and then you say another,” the senator said, adding, “All of these things cannot be true. So are you lying to Congress today when you say you are pro-vaccine?”

The HHS secretary nominee argued that all those claims he made on podcasts have previously been “repeatedly debunked.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On