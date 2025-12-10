RFK Jr slammed for breastfeeding comments amid MAHA push against infant formula

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., in his recent appearance at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, asserted that no infant formula, regardless of how advanced it was, could match the nutritional quality of natural breast milk. RFK Jr. at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport talking about breastfeeding.(Getty Images via AFP)

He said, “All of the ingenuity of corporate America … has not produced an infant formula that is superior in nutrition … to the infant formula that God made… which is … breast milk.”

Comments have flowed in from parents and breastfeeding mothers slamming his stance in his efforts to Make America Healthy Again (MAHA), pushing for stricter scrutiny of baby formula.

Host of a Democratic podcast, The Quest Show, wrote, “RFK, Jr. talking about breastfeeding is just fucking gross. Make it stop. #DemsUnited”

Other users on X were of the opinion that if RFK believed breastmilk was the best, he should go forward with the long-awaited Operation Stork Speed and make a healthy environment for breastfeeding mothers.

A doctor on X posted a video saying, “RFK Jr. has thoughts about breastfeeding. I have thoughts about paid parental leave.”

Another Women's Rights page on X posted the clip of RFK speaking about the advantages of breast milk and writes, “This clip is titled: ‘Man who has never breastfed shames mothers who can’t’.”

RFK Jr's initiative through Operation Stork Speed.

A joint project between the HHS and FDA, Operation Stork Speed is aimed to help mothers provide good-quality and safe baby formula for their infants.

After its announcement in April, there has not been any significant progress under the program.

Social media users have called out the inactivity and lack of support for mothers while expecting them to breastfeed at the same time. A user, on Threads, wrote, “RFK Jr.: Breastfeed as long as possible. Corporate America: Get back to work as soon as possible. Moms and birthing humans of America: Would a single ounce of support be possible?”

Anna Matson, who claims to be an investigative journalist, wrote on X, “One of RFK Jr’s first initiatives as HHS Secretary was to change the infant formula industry through Operation Stork Speed. Eight months in, there has been no update on the progress.”