Richlands shooting update: First details on suspect revealed; Black Cadillac Escalade in focus

Law enforcement agencies in North Carolina are searching for a suspect following a shooting reported Sunday afternoon, per local time in Onslow County. Deputies were called to the area near Luther Banks Road and Gregory Fork Road in Richlands, where officers began investigating reports of gunfire, according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. Residents were urged to avoid the area as deputies and additional agencies continued searching for the suspect.(X/ @OnslowPIO)

Authorities have not released details about any victims or injuries, but described the situation as active and evolving.

Residents were urged to avoid the area as deputies and additional agencies continued searching for the suspect and attempting to make contact.

As the response intensified through the evening, multiple agencies joined the search. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office were deployed to assist local deputies, the sheriff’s office said in updates shared on Facebook.

Who is the suspect?

As of the latest update, law enforcement has not publicly identified the suspect by name, age, or gender. Authorities have also not confirmed whether the suspect is believed to be armed.

Deputies are actively searching for a Black Cadillac Escalade with dealer tags that is believed to be connected to the shooting. The vehicle was last seen in the area of Catherine Lake Road, according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. Officials asked anyone who sees a vehicle matching that description to call 911 immediately and not attempt to approach it.

No description of the suspect’s clothing or physical appearance has been released.

Investigators have also not said how many people may have been involved in the shooting or what may have led up to it. Law enforcement said they are working to gather information and establish contact with the suspect as part of the ongoing operation.

Earlier updates from the sheriff’s office noted that deputies remained on scene while continuing the search.

Authorities have asked the public to remain cautious and avoid spreading unverified information as the search continues. The sheriff’s office said it will provide confirmed updates through official channels as soon as details are confirmed.