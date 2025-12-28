Who was Tjamel Ali Hamlin II? Suspect in the Mint Hill officer shooting case

A gunfight broke out during a child custody exchange at Edible Arrangements on Matthews-Mint Hill Road, according to Mint Hill Police. Two officers from Mint Hill were critically injured after being shot. Suspect Tjamel Ali Hamlin II died at the scene during the Mint Hill shooting(Unsplash)

The deceased suspect has been identified by the Mint Hill Police Department (MHPD) as Tjamel Hamlin II. Both an officer with six months of duty and a lieutenant with thirteen years of experience were shot above the neck. According to the MHPD, both officers have been released from the hospital and are currently at home.

Who was Tjamel Ali Hamlin II?

Tjamel Ali Hamlin II, a 36-year-old man from North Carolina, has been identified as the suspect who opened fire at Mint Hill police officers during a child custody exchange on December 26.

Law enforcement officers were responding to a child custody exchange shortly before 11 a.m. when Hamlin allegedly produced a firearm and began shooting.

The shooting took place at the Edible Arrangements store in the Mint Hill Commons shopping center. There was a gunfire exchange between Hamlin and Mint Hill police, which left Hamlin dead at the scene and two police officers injured. Both officers were struck above the neck but have since recovered and returned home, the police said.

Investigation ongoing, officers recovered

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) is assisting the ongoing probe into what led to the confrontation.

Meanwhile, the department is relieved that both the injured officers are back home safe. The MHPD said, "The Department is extremely grateful for their progress and ability to return home so quickly. The Department respectfully requests privacy for the officers and their families during this time.”

As is customary, a separate inquiry is being carried out by the internal affairs division as well.

The identities of the two officers have not been revealed at the time of reporting.