The fireworks show at Saturday's Ridgecrest Freedom Fest concluded early after the alfalfa field between the fairgrounds and the animal shelter caught fire. Police and firefighters responded to the scene quickly after the fire was reported at 9:16 pm Saturday, June 28. Ridgecrest Freedom Fest fire: Fireworks show ends early after huge blaze breaks out, shocking videos surface (Unsplash - representational image)

Fireworks watchers were kept out of the area. The fire eventually burned itself out in numerous isolated patches, and later seemed to be under control.

Videos surface on social media

Shocking videos of the fire have surfaced on Facebook. One user claimed there were no first responders at the event. “To not have first responders at an event like this is mind blowing. It started out as a tiny little fire and we watched it grow at a very slow rate until it was huge. Took about 20-30 minutes to grow to this size,” one user wrote, sharing a video.

One user shared photos of fireworks and the fire, writing, “Fireworks show in Ridgecrest ended early due to real fire.”

Another wrote, sharing videos and photos on Facebook, “Another day in Ridgecrest it was nice until the fire broke out”.

The Ridgecrest Freedom fest 2025 was aimed at celebrating “freedom and unity,” according to zeffy.com. The website previously shared details about the event, saying, “Join us on June 28th for a spectacular celebration of FREEDOM and UNITY at the Fairgrounds, featuring our spectacular fireworks show , Fire Spinners, delicious food from vendors and SO MUCH MORE! Gates open at 6:30 pm and show starts just after dusk. Get comfortable - bring chairs and blankets! 5 and under are free.”

The City of Ridgecrest also shared details on Facebook in a recent post, writing, “One of Ridgecrest’s favorite summer traditions is almost here! Freedom Fest returns to the Desert Empire Fairgrounds & Events Center this Saturday, June 28th with live music, food, fun, and an incredible fireworks show!”