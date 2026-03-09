RIP Country Joe McDonald: Fans remember his iconic anti-Vietnam War anthem after his demise

Country Joe McDonald, the American musician whose iconic anti-Vietnam War anthem became one of the defining protest songs of the 1960s, has died at the age of 84. Country Joe McDonald, famed for his anti-Vietnam War anthem 'I-Feel-Like-I’m-Fixin’-to-Die Rag', died at 84 due to Parkinson's complications. (Country Joe McDonald Website | Photo by Jim Marshall)

Country Joe rose to international fame as the frontman of the psychedelic rock band Country Joe and the Fish and became a central voice of the 1960s anti-war movement through his satirical protest song “I-Feel-Like-I’m-Fixin’-to-Die Rag.”

His band's official statement confirmed on Sunday, saying, “We are deeply saddened to report the passing of Country Joe McDonald, who died yesterday, March 7th, at the age of 84, in Berkeley, California, due to complications from Parkinson's Disease. He was surrounded by his family, and the news has been confirmed by Best Classic Bands, as well as the McDonald Family."

“One, two, three, what are we fighting for?”: The protest song that still rings true Country Joe wrote the anti-war song “I-Feel-Like-I’m-Fixin’-to-Die Rag” in 1965 as a satirical critique of the Vietnam War and what he saw as the political forces pushing young Americans into combat.

The song’s famous opening line, “One, two, three, what are we fighting for?”, became synonymous with opposition to the Vietnam War and helped define the political spirit of the Woodstock generation.

A social media user on X, Kevin, wrote, “His music inspired me to be anti-war my whole life.”

According to the documentary Woodstock: Now & Then, the track gained legendary status after Country Joe performed it at the 1969 Woodstock Festival to fill time between acts.

The song lyrics sarcastically invite those who fit the criteria for enlistment to step forward, promising them the chance to be “first on the block” to fight. But the line is laced with grim reality: the reward for such patriotic enthusiasm, the song suggests, may simply be the return of their sons “in a crate.”

The lyrics deliver a sharp, mocking appeal to the very groups that helped sustain the war. Rather than glorifying patriotism or sacrifice, the song uses biting irony to call out the power that sent young Americans to the battlefield.

Globe Pulses, a news account on X, praised Country Joe's lyricism in the anti-war song and wrote, “A song about dying that made half a million people laugh at Woodstock. That's not irony that's genius. 84 years of living proof that art can hold grief and absurdity in the same breath.”

Country Joe's anti-war sentiments reflects in his discography Country Joe's career is marred with compositions of World War I poems and anti- war sentiments.

He created an album of songs about nursing in 2002, a collection of country and western standards, "Vietnam Experience" in 1985, "Superstitious Blues" in 1991 with Jerry Garcia, and a musical adaptation of Robert Service's writings from World War I.

He also created a song-and-spoken-word one-man show about Woody Guthrie in 2007 and then another about Florence Nightingale.

A X user paid tribute to the legend and wrote, “A true legend of music and activism! Country Joe's songs resonated deeply during turbulent times, using art to convey powerful messages. His legacy lives on in the hearts of many. 🎶💔 #RIPCountryJoe.”