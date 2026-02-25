Xavier Trudeau on dad Justin Trudeau's girlfriend Katy Perry: She's cool

Musician Xavier Trudeau is keeping it simple when it comes to Katy Perry and her relationship with his father Justin Trudeau. Recently, the 18-year-old musician was asked about his dad, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s, relationship with the pop star. Xavier Trudeau, Justin Trudeau, Katy Perry

"Yeah, I have met Katy Perry. She's cool, she's really nice," he told influencer Guy Hobeika aka DrHobs, in a car podcast. Xavier added that he has talked to Katy at length about music. "We've sat and we've talked for like hours, just talking about my music," he said, adding, "She's given me advice, and like the next steps for me and stuff."

Xavier who is a music enthusiast, has been creating and listening to music for years. During a previous interview where he appeared on The Brandon Gonez Show podcast in May, he fondly recalled his parents' support for his music, saying, “Every time I return from the studio, I'd share my latest work with them, and we'd listen together.”

Did she even go to the moon?' Interestingly, Xavier seemed unaware of Katy's infamous turn as an astronaut as part of the first all-female crew in over 60 years.

When the host asked the musician if he ever talked to Katy "about the moon and stuff", he replied, "I didn't talk to her about that. Did she even go to the moon?" DrHobs then said that she "went on like a spaceship".

On April 14 last year, Katy had completed a historic 11-minute suborbital flight aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket.

About Justin and Katy Speaking about Xavier, he is the eldest son of Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, who separated in 2023, Xavier's got two younger siblings, Ella-Grace, 17, and Hadrien, 11.

Before Justin, Katy was engaged to Orlando Bloom, and they share a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom. The pair met at a Golden Globes after-party in 2016 and went public soon after. They got engaged in 2019 but split last July.