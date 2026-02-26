Robert Cosby Jr. death: Who is his ex-wife, Alexiana Smokoff? All on the family of Mary Cosby's son

Robert Cosby Jr., the troubled son of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) star Mary Cosby has passed away at the age of 23. Cosby Jr., who had dealt with drug-related legal trouble, passed away after an emergency at his home, TMZ reported. His death was confirmed by Mary Cosby as well. Mary Cosby (L) and Robert Cosby Jr. (Mary Cosby on Instagram)

“Our beloved son Robert Jr. has been called home to the Lord,” the statement from Mary Cosby read. “Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God’s promise and in knowing he is finally at peace.”

A cause of death was not revealed but TMZ reported citing Salt Lake City, Utah police officials that it could have been a case of overdose. Fire officials and medics responded to his resident on Monday night, the outlet revealed.

The death comes just weeks after Robert Cosby Jr. and his ex-wife, Alexiana Smokoff filed for divorce. As a result, there is a massive interest in Smokoff and her relationship with Robert Cosby Jr. In this article we'll take a look at what we know about them.

Who Is Alexiana Smokoff, Robert Cosby Jr.'s Wife? Alexiana Arian Smokoff and Robert Cosby Jr married secretly at a Utah courthouse in in 2022. Their marriage was revealed in the Season 4 of RHOSLC, even though Mary Cosby was not a permanent cast in the show then. It was also revealed in the show that both Smokoff and Cosby Jr. struggled with drug-related issues.

Alexiana filed for divorce on November 24, 2025, in Salt Lake County District Court, shortly after Robert's arrests. It included the first arrest in September 2025 for a misdemeanor domestic violence matter related to Smokoff. It was followed by another arrest in November 2025 for a violation of a protective order at Smokoff's parents' home.

Cosby Jr.'s lawyer revealed that he tried to reconcile with Smokoff but acknowledged the marriage has formally ended.

“Today Robert Cosby took responsibility for the mistakes he has made and the pain he has caused his ex-wife and her family,” his attorney, Clayton Simms, told People.

“Robert was slow to recognize that his marriage was over. He continued to make contact with his ex-wife in an effort to reconcile. He now realizes that the relationship is over and he must move on."